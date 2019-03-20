IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming says workload management will be minimal for defending champions
Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said that workload management will play a part during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the upcoming World Cup but the defending champions won't be impacted much as there aren't too many pacers in their line-up.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 VID Vs KAR Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Sri Lanka tied with South Africa (South Africa win Super Over by 9 runs)
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE Vs USA United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 7 wickets
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PHI vs VAN - Mar 21st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PHI vs PNG - Mar 22nd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 22nd, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 24th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Rumours of Kamal Nath-Digvijay Singh feud likely a ploy to catch BJP off-guard in Lok Sabha polls
-
Will he, won't he? Suspense on LK Advani contesting polls continues; sources say 91-yr-old may decide to hang up his boots
-
Arun Jaitley compares NDA govt's economy report card with UPA's in blog, refutes Opposition's 'fake' campaign on economic data
-
Akshay Kumar on playing a sikh warrior in Kesari: ‘Not many actors get to play such a courageous man’
-
Jet Airways crisis: Lenders to make every effort to keep cash-strapped airline flying, says SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar
-
Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dialogue with China, lauds Beijing for 'standing by nation' in tough times
-
Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour and lives of Indian rural women
-
It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta
-
International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss Joachim Loew goes 'all-in' for friendly against Serbia
-
नीरव मोदी को नहीं मिली बेल, 29 मार्च तक जेल में रहेगा
-
गोवा: सीएम प्रमोद सावंत ने सदन में साबित किया बहुमत, मिला 20 विधायकों को समर्थन
-
कांग्रेस करती रही है संस्थाओं का ‘अपमान’, हमारे लिए देश की संस्थाएं सबसे ऊपर: पीएम मोदी
-
Loksabha Election 2019: परिवारवाद की लड़ाई में बीजेपी को कैसे पहुंच रहा है फायदा
-
खतरे में देशभर के विमेंस स्टडी सेंटर्स, UGC ने दिए जाने वाले फंड में की भारी कटौती
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Chennai: Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said that workload management will play a part during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the upcoming World Cup but the defending champions won't be impacted much as there aren't too many pacers in their line-up.
In CSK line-up, there are two sure shot selections in the Indian playing XI for the World Cup in Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav while Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja are still in the mix for the final 15.
File photo of CSK coach Stephen Fleming. Sportzpics
However none of the top three India pacers Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Mohammed Shami (Kings XI Punjab) are in CSK roster, which makes it a bit easy for Fleming to sort his combinations.
Asked about how the franchise plans to go about with their workload management policy, Fleming replied:"Probably managing the workload of the bowlers will be the only topic of discussion. It will have an influence — but it will be minimal for CSK."
However he did agree that it will play part but not at the cost of franchise's interest.
"Yes, this is going to play a part. The reason I say that is England 18 months ago stipulated when their players will be leaving early — Australia are the same. It has had an impact. When we sit and pick as a team, we were mindful of how many players will be leaving early and what the balance would be like. So, it has had an influence.
"As far as individual players taking it easy, I have no concerns with that. Certainly from the group of players we have, once you're involved in a competition and committed to a team, there's a competitive aspect that makes them as good as they are. And that won't be compromised. While they are with the team, I don't see any complacency or let-off with a view to the World Cup.
To a question if the Yo-Yo test was a mandatory procedure for the CSK, now that it has now been adopted by most international teams including India, Fleming said it was never part of CSK's fitness programme adding "we ensure the players are 100 percent, mentally and physically."
"It's never been part of CSK's fitness programme. We have enough ways to keep the guys up to speed and the way we wanted them to play. We can only speak from CSK's perspective. There are certain expectations of fitness which will be met.
"We have world-class physio and trainer with us. We don't spend time policing them because we have other things prioritised. We ensure the players are 100 percent, mentally and physically. We have only two months, whereas the national team deals with the players the rest of the year.
He said, however, the expectation was the players would do their work so that they can meet the standard set by the Indian team.
"However, I expect the players to do their work so that they can meet the standard set by the Indian team. And I don't want CSK players to be labelled as under-performers in fitness," the head coach said.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 20, 2019 19:02:32 IST
Also See
IPL 2019: MS Dhoni can be used in a flexible role, but will mostly bat at No 4 for Chennai Super Kings, says Stephen Fleming
Shane Warne says MS Dhoni is a 'must-have' player, crucial to Virat Kohli-led India's chances in World Cup
Tough welcome to Steve Smith, David Warner during World Cup could have an impact on rest of Australia team, feels Ricky Ponting