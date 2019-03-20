First Cricket
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming says workload management will be minimal for defending champions

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said that workload management will play a part during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the upcoming World Cup but the defending champions won't be impacted much as there aren't too many pacers in their line-up.

Press Trust of India, Mar 20, 2019 19:02:01 IST

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said that workload management will play a part during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the upcoming World Cup but the defending champions won't be impacted much as there aren't too many pacers in their line-up.

In CSK line-up, there are two sure shot selections in the Indian playing XI for the World Cup in Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav while Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja are still in the mix for the final 15.

File photo of CSK coach Stephen Fleming. Sportzpics

However none of the top three India pacers Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Mohammed Shami (Kings XI Punjab) are in CSK roster, which makes it a bit easy for Fleming to sort his combinations.

Asked about how the franchise plans to go about with their workload management policy, Fleming replied:"Probably managing the workload of the bowlers will be the only topic of discussion. It will have an influence — but it will be minimal for CSK."

However he did agree that it will play part but not at the cost of franchise's interest.

"Yes, this is going to play a part. The reason I say that is England 18 months ago stipulated when their players will be leaving early — Australia are the same. It has had an impact. When we sit and pick as a team, we were mindful of how many players will be leaving early and what the balance would be like. So, it has had an influence.

"As far as individual players taking it easy, I have no concerns with that. Certainly from the group of players we have, once you're involved in a competition and committed to a team, there's a competitive aspect that makes them as good as they are. And that won't be compromised. While they are with the team, I don't see any complacency or let-off with a view to the World Cup.

To a question if the Yo-Yo test was a mandatory procedure for the CSK, now that it has now been adopted by most international teams including India, Fleming said it was never part of CSK's fitness programme adding "we ensure the players are 100 percent, mentally and physically."

"It's never been part of CSK's fitness programme. We have enough ways to keep the guys up to speed and the way we wanted them to play. We can only speak from CSK's perspective. There are certain expectations of fitness which will be met.

"We have world-class physio and trainer with us. We don't spend time policing them because we have other things prioritised. We ensure the players are 100 percent, mentally and physically. We have only two months, whereas the national team deals with the players the rest of the year.

He said, however, the expectation was the players would do their work so that they can meet the standard set by the Indian team.

"However, I expect the players to do their work so that they can meet the standard set by the Indian team. And I don't want CSK players to be labelled as under-performers in fitness," the head coach said.

Updated Date: Mar 20, 2019 19:02:32 IST

