First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 13 Apr 01, 2019
PUN Vs DC
Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
IPL | Match 12 Mar 31, 2019
CHE Vs RAJ
Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs
IPL Apr 03, 2019
MI vs CSK
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL Apr 04, 2019
DC vs SRH
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming says having same set of core players helping in strong start

Chennai Super Kings, the defending champions have started with a bang winning all their matches so far and start favourites against the wobbly Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India, Apr 02, 2019 21:13:16 IST

Mumbai: Cliched as it might sound, Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming is happy that the adage 'Old is Gold' fits his team aptly.

Stephen Fleming and Michael Hussey during a training session of Chennai Super Kings. Twitter @ChennaiIPL

Stephen Fleming and Michael Hussey during a training session of Chennai Super Kings. Twitter @ChennaiIPL

The defending champions have started with a bang winning all their matches so far and start favourites against the wobbly Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

"They have been around for a lot (of time) and know what to do and they can handle the start of the tournament quite well and it was a case with (Dwayne) Bravo here in Mumbai a year," Fleming said at the pre-match presser.

"Of course, the talk (is) about the team is getting older (but) from my point of view they are little bit wiser 12 months wiser," Fleming told reporters here.

Last year West Indian Bravo had played a match-winning against Mumbai Indians in their lung-opener after he turned the match on its head and the team later went on to win the IPL title.

"One of the benefits of maintaining the same side with a little turn-over is that you can start the season little bit ahead of other teams, who have a big-turn-over (change) of players."

Continuity is an important aspect of squad building, said Fleming.

"So we turned up with the very much the same team that played the final (last year) apart from one or two injuries. If you are changing only one player, roughly again, it doesn't have a major impact.

"Probably the most important (thing) is that it allows to get into the competition a little-bit quicker. The guys know the roles they have been picked for," explained Fleming when asked how tricky is to go with a consistent side.

The former New Zealand skipper was content that experienced players were standing up and the team was winning key moments.

"It's been a good start, would not say that it was dominating performances, but good hard-fought wins. Last game (against Rajasthan Royals), I was pleased with a lot of things.

"By no means, we are anywhere near where we want to be but we are just winning key moments with some experienced players standing up, which is a good sign," Fleming noted.

Their skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has rolled back the years and has been in prime form. His match-winning unbeaten innings helped CSK to come out of ruble against Rajasthan Royals and they came out triumphant.

Asked whether Dhoni has remained the same over the years, Fleming quipped,"He is pretty much.

"I thought the last innings he played was one of the good ones. His composure and skills at the end of the innings help us win the game and have been a dominating factor between two teams. His presence is calm, his influence over the team has been consistent over the years.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2019 21:14:04 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings, Cricket, CSK, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 CSK, MS Dhoni, Stephen Fleming

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all