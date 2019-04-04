First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 16 Apr 04, 2019
DC Vs HYD
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 15 Apr 03, 2019
MUM Vs CHE
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs
IPL Apr 05, 2019
RCB vs KKR
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL Apr 06, 2019
CSK vs KXIP
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings are not going to be one of the best fielding sides, remarks coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming feels that his team will never be a great fielding unit because of the average age of the side.

Asian News International, Apr 04, 2019 23:30:33 IST

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming feels that his team will never be a great fielding unit because of the average age of the side.

Fleming’s comment comes close on the heels of his team’s loss to Mumbai Indians on Wednesday night. CSK had suffered from many fielding lapses in the match.

File photo of CSK coach Stephen Fleming. Sportzpics

File photo of CSK coach Stephen Fleming. Sportzpics

“We are never going to be great (as a fielding group). We know that we can see that. It is one of the downsides of maybe having athletes who are a bit older. But we are okay with that," ESPNCricinfo quoted Fleming, as saying.

“Usually our catching has been very good that we’ve worked on. I thought we were a little bit placid with the movement around the field. We have to be at our best. We’ll address that. It is often a barometer to pressure,” he said.

In the match against Mumbai Indians, CSK's fielding was not that bright as they dropped a couple of catches and conceded 13 extra runs, which aided Mumbai's score.

"We have just not been completely turned into what's needed to be done, we have to be at our absolute best if we have to compete in the field because we have limitations, but up until now, we have been pretty good,” he said.

“For the majority of this innings, we were good; we just made some clumsy errors, which we can tidy up. But we are not going to be one of the best fielding sides in the competition," Fleming said.

With the loss against Mumbai, Chennai's unbeaten run ended in this year's edition of the IPL. Chennai Super Kings next take on Kings XI Punjab on 6 April.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2019 23:30:33 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings, Cricket, CSK, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 12, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 CSK, Stephen Fleming, t20

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all