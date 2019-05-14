First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Match 5 May 13, 2019
WI vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets
IPL | Final May 12, 2019
MI vs CSK
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
PAK in ENG May 14, 2019
ENG vs PAK
County Ground, Bristol
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 15, 2019
IRE vs BAN
Castle Avenue, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: Champions Mumbai Indians celebrate record fourth title with open-bus parade

Mumbai Indians defeated an equally strong Chennai Super Kings by one run in an edge of the seat thriller on Sunday night in Hyderabad

Press Trust of India, May 14, 2019 08:01:47 IST

Mumbai: Their job done with a record fourth title, it was celebration time for Mumbai Indians, as their players took part in a voctory parade in an 'open bus' on the streets of south Mumbai here Monday.

The Rohit Sharma-led team defeated an equally strong Chennai Super Kings by one run in an edge of the seat thriller on Sunday night in Hyderabad and as veteran Lasith Malinga trapped Shardul Thakur in front of the wicket, celebrations began in the MI 'Dugout' and camp.

Mumbai Indians celebrated IPL 2019 victory with an open-bus parade. Twitter @mipaltan

Mumbai Indians celebrated IPL 2019 victory with an open-bus parade. Twitter @mipaltan

The celebrations continued on Monday with members of the squad and support staff travelling in an open bus from Antilla (the residence of Ambanis who own the team) to Trident (the team hotel) in south Mumbai, with fans lining up to cheer them on.

Veteran Yuvraj Singh was seen holding the IPL trophy even as a few fans chanted 'Bumrah Bumrah' along the way.

Team owner Nita Ambani was also seen in the bus.

Malinga was also seen waving to the crowd and head coach Mahela Jayawardene was seen holding the coveted cup.

Earlier, the team arrived from Hyderabad on Monday evening with several fans at the Mumbai airport clicking pictures of the IPL champions.

MI is the only franchise in the history of the cash-rich tournament to clinch the title four times from 12 seasons while Chennai led by charismatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who ended runner-up last night, have won the coveted trophy thrice.

Updated Date: May 14, 2019 08:03:29 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 MI, Mahela Jayawardene, Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4938 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3625 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all