IPL 2019: Brad Hogg feels Virat Kohli's World Cup chances won't be affected by RCB's string of losses

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg on Friday said that RCB's dismal run in the ongoing IPL will not impact India captain Virat Kohli's performance in the World Cup, beginning 30 May.

Press Trust of India, Apr 12, 2019 16:09:36 IST

New Delhi: Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg on Friday said that Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) dismal run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) will not impact India captain Virat Kohli's performance in the World Cup, beginning 30 May.

Virat Kohli has had a horrid campaign as captain in the IPL so far, with RCB losing all six games. Sportzpics

Kohli-led RCB are yet to win a game this season, having lost six matches in a row.

"There is no way that it will affect Virat Kohli in the World Cup, he is a focused individual and he wants to succeed. Do not worry about Kohli going in the World Cup," Hogg said in a video he has posted on Twitter.

Hogg is also not surprised with the forgettable run of RCB, who are the bottom of the points table and are perennial underachievers in the competition.

"They rely too heavily on Kohli and AB de Villiers, their middle order has not stood up. Also their bowling department in the death overs. They have not executed their plans and they never had the right plans. So management has to sit down and turn things around very quickly," the 48-year-old added.

The Royal Challengers will be hoping for their first win this season when they take on Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Saturday.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2019 16:09:36 IST

Tags : Brad Hogg, Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 12, IPL 2019, RCB, Royal Challengers Bangalore, t20, Virat Kohli

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 7 6 1 0 12
2
Kolkata
 6 4 2 0 8
3
Mumbai
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Punjab
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Delhi
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 6 1 5 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

