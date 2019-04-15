First Cricket
IPL 2019: Bangladesh Cricket Board to call Shakib Al Hasan back from India for World Cup preparation camp

Bangladesh will ask star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to return from Indian Premier League (IPL) and join the team's World Cup preparation camp next week, the nation's Cricket Board said Monday.

Agence France-Presse, Apr 15, 2019 21:41:57 IST

Dhaka: Bangladesh will ask star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to return from Indian Premier League (IPL) and join the team's World Cup preparation camp next week, the nation's Cricket Board said Monday.

File image of Shakib Al Hasan. Sportzpics

File image of Shakib Al Hasan. Sportzpics

Shakib is currently in India with his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“Our camp is beginning. I have asked to send a letter to Shakib immediately to come back. Let’s see how he responds to this,” said Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan in Dhaka.

Shakib played just one game this season, picking up one wicket for 42 runs in 3.4 overs against his former franchise Kolkata Night Riders.

It was the only competitive game for Shakib since returning from an injury he picked up during the Bangladesh Premier League final in January.

In a star-studded line-up featuring Australia’s David Warner, England’s Jonny Bairstow, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, and Afghanistan duo Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, Bangladesh is concerned Shakib might not get more matches in the coming days.

Unable to get enough games, Shakib recently invited his personal coach Mohammad Salahuddin to India in order to keep him ready for the World Cup.

Bangladesh will start their preparation camp for the tournament on 22 April and the team will leave for the UK in early May. They are scheduled to play a tri-nation tournament in Ireland from 5-17 May.

The World Cup will be held in the UK from 30 May to 14 July with Bangladesh starting their campaign against South Africa at the Oval on 2 June.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 22:03:28 IST

