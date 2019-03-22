IPL 2019: Assistant coach Simon Katich says Kolkata Knight Riders have strongest batting line-up in tournament
Carlos Brathwaite's presence in the KKR line-up will boost the franchise's batting, which is the "best" among eight teams, claimed assistant coach Simon Katich.
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 VAN Vs PNG Papua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 8 wickets
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG Vs PHI Papua New Guinea beat Philippines by 133 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Sri Lanka tied with South Africa (South Africa win Super Over by 9 runs)
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 22nd, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE vs BLR - Mar 23rd, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL vs HYD - Mar 24th, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 24th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Lok Sabha Election 2019: Rahul Gandhi contesting from a second seat in the south makes good political sense
-
Drought in Rajasthan: Poor groundwater situation, erratic rains in Barmer indicate ecological distress across Thar desert
-
Smriti Irani's relentless pursuit for Amethi may finally pay off, unseat Rahul Gandhi from Congress bastion
-
Delhi Crime: Netflix series based on 2012 gangrape case is brutal and relentless, but can’t be missed
-
L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s small shareholders as infra giant can silence opposition
-
EU leaders extend Britain's Brexit lifeline, offer new 12 April deadline if UK Parliament fails to back Theresa May's deal
-
Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and why we should relax into it
-
Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian culture
-
AFI's policy on selection of Indian squad for global events has made route to Olympics tougher for athletes
-
सैम पित्रोदा के बयान की पीएम मोदी ने की आलोचना, कहा- जनता माफ नहीं करेगी
-
BJP में शामिल हुए गौतम गंभीर, दिल्ली से लड़ सकते हैं चुनाव
-
लोकसभा चुनाव: 184 उम्मीदवारों का ऐलान, गांधी नगर से आडवाणी का नाम नहीं, अमित शाह लड़ेंगे चुनाव
-
सैम पित्रोदा बोले- पुलवामा हमले के लिए पूरे पाकिस्तान को जिम्मेदार ठहराना ठीक नहीं
-
पवार, मायावती का चुनाव न लड़ना NDA की जीत का संकेत: शिवसेना
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Kolkata: Carlos Brathwaite's presence in the KKR line-up will boost the franchise's batting, which is the "best" among eight teams, claimed assistant coach Simon Katich.
File image of Kolkata Knight Riders' Chris Lynn. AFP
The Barbados all-rounder in the most expensive buy for KKR at Rs 5 crore and will add firepower alongside big-hitters like Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa and Andre Russell.
"The big fella here has got potentially one of the best strike rates in World T20. So in terms of our batting, it's the strongest in the competition," Katich made his ambitious claim during the unveiling of eight new recruits.
A career T20 average of shade under 17 in 143 games doesn't exactly inspire confidence but Katich probably wants to measure his ability to be destructive looking at his career strike-rate of 145.04.
"We are blessed with a lot of powerful players like Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, who is good during the Powerplay. There is Robin (Uthappa), Nitish (Rana), DK (Dinesh Karthik), there is Shubman (Gill)...
With a maximum of four foreigners allowed in the playing XI, it may be a selection headache for the team think tank after Brathwaite's inclusion but the Aussie said they would assess the conditions to pick the XI.
"It depends on the opposition and where we are playing. In certain games, there will be a possibility that they will play together potentially. But throughout, our batting line up has been our real strength."
"Last year six of our batsmen (Karthik, Lynn, Narine, Uthappa, Russell and Nitish Rana) were inside the top-25 leading run-getters," he pointed out.
"So we have a very powerful batting line up. It's great to see the big fella get out there and start swatting sixes like flies at the back end of the innings."
Eyeing to match the triple title feats of Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home ground Eden Gardens on Sunday.
Apart from Brathwaite the other seven new Knights included that of the English duo Joe Denly and Harry Gurney along with Shrikant Mundhe, Nikhil Naik, Yarra Prithviraj and Sandeep Warrier, who has replaced the injured pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti.
England all-rounder Denly, who was bought for his base price of Rs one crore, is among the most underrated players going into the upcoming season of IPL. Denly said he's looking forward towards making a mark which will pave the way for his World Cup selection.
"For me, it was a long time sitting out of the England side -- 10 years almost. The last couple of years have been a lot more enjoyable. Thankfully, I am here in IPL playing for the best franchise in the best competition. Looking forward to help KKR bring back the trophy and hopefully England selectors will be watching this," Denly said.
"I want to play a supportive role leading into the World Cup. Hopefully I can get some game time here and contribute to the team's cause," Denly said.
KKR have also brought back KC Cariappa, who had failed to impress after being picked for a record bid of Rs 2.40 crore by the same franchise in 2015.
"It's a great opportunity to come back to KKR. In 2015, they gave me a chance to play in the IPL and here again I am looking forward to make most of the opportunity," the 24-year-old Karnataka mystery spinner, who has replaced Shivam Mavi, said.
Updated Date:
Mar 22, 2019 16:57:54 IST
Also See
IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders preview: Andre Russell the key as variety and depth make KKR a team to watch out for
IPL 2019: KKR CEO Venky Mysore hopeful of team's home games taking place at Eden Gardens despite elections
IPL 2019 Full Schedule: Date and time of all the matches, IPL 12 fixtures, venue, match timings, upcoming matches