IPL 2019: After shining in MI-CSK game, Lasith Malinga records 7-wicket haul in provincial ODI match in Sri Lanka next morning

Lasith Malinga flew right back to Sri Lanka after the MI-CSK encounter to feature in a provincial one-day game, and tore the opposition batting unit apart to record figures of 7/49 — making it a 10-wicket haul across two matches.

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 04, 2019 22:15:15 IST

Lasith Malinga rediscovered his old touch in a match-winning performance for Mumbai Indians (MI) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League, collecting 3/34 as Rohit Sharma's men romped to a 37-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium.

Most cricketers would head back to their hotels in an upbeat state of mind and take it easy on the following morning. Not the veteran Sri Lanka pacer though, who flew right back to his home country after the MI-CSK encounter to feature in a provincial one-day game, according to a report on the ICC website.

As if turning up for another match the very next morning wasn't an achievement enough, Malinga tore the opposition batting unit apart to record figures of 7/49 — making it a 10-wicket haul across two matches in different formats separated by a matter of a few hours.

Malinga represented Galle against Kandy in the aforementioned match, the second game of the ongoing Super Four Provincial One-Day Tournament that is seen as a trial event for the Sri Lanka national selectors in fine-tuning their World Cup squad.

Malinga's participation in the first leg of the IPL was under doubt after the pacer had expressed interest in participating in the four-day one-day event before Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) gave their green signal to the pacer for full participation in BCCI's T20 showpiece. It remains to be seen if Malinga remains available for MI's next game, which is an away fixture against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, 6 April.

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2019 22:15:15 IST

