IPL 2018: Yuzvendra Chahal believes RCB can bounce back like they did in 2015 and 2016
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Chennai
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|2
|
Hyderabad
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|3
|
Punjab
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|4
|
Kolkata
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|5
|
Rajasthan
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|6
|
Bangalore
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|7
|
Delhi
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|8
|
Mumbai
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) might be in a spot of bother after four losses from six games but leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is hopeful his team will bounce back just like it did in the past editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
File image of Yuzvendra Chahal. Sportzpics
With four losses and two wins, RCB are currently placed at the sixth place. The Virat Kohli-led side had been in similar positions in the 2015 and 2016 editions but they bounced back to make it to the play-offs.
"We are not shattered by losing to Chennai Super Kings in the last match where they needed to score 100-odd runs in last seven overs, and they chased it, but it is okay. We have played just six games and still eight games are left," Chahal said.
"If you see 2015 and 2016 IPL seasons, we bounced back from bottom. We expect to repeat it, this season too," he said.
RCB play Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. KKR lost to a resurgent Delhi Daredevils by 55 runs at Feroz Shah Kotla on Friday.
Updated Date:
Apr 28, 2018
