IPL 2018: Yuvraj Singh feels league gives Indian players chance to learn from 'phenomenally talented' foreign players

IANS, April 27, 2018

New Delhi: Maintaining a balance between your personal and professional life can be hard when you are constantly on the move, and cricketer Yuvraj Singh could not agree more. He says juggling between roles can be difficult at times and that it takes a dedicated team to ensure he is on track.

KXIP's Yuvraj Singh in action in IPL 2018. AFP

Asked how he balances between his work schedule and personal life, Yuvraj told IANS: "It takes a dedicated team to ensure I am on track with all my responsibilities. Juggling between different roles can be difficult at times, but I am very aware of how lucky I am to have all of this."

The 36-year-old cricketer, who married Bollywood actress Hazel Keech in 2016, says he has "no complaints".

Yuvraj, a crusader against cancer, made a comeback to India's cricket team after a long hiatus in 2017.

Talking about how he is looked upon as an inspiration for the youth, he said: "I look forward to being motivated while I play, and I take each day as an opportunity to do more, give more. I feel blessed to have the love and best wishes of fans and supporters."

The ace cricketer is busy with the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) where he turns out for Kings XI Punjab.

With many foreign stars playing in the IPL every year, are they becoming more adept in Indian conditions and are we losing some of our home advantage as a result?

"IPL was conceived as a format that allowed the best of cricketing talent to compete with each other and entertain cricket fans. So over the past 11 seasons definitely there are more non-Indian players who now understand subcontinental pitches or our bowling and can adapt better when we are playing each other's national sides. But the reverse is also true," he said.

Yuvraj said Indian players have had an opportunity to observe and learn from "phenomenally talented players".

"We have a different comfort level and, all in all, a much better equation as players of the game. Obviously when we don the national colours, we are all playing for our country and that is the passion that drives us to give it our best," he said.

The cricketer was here to launch a dining programme -- EazyDiner Prime in association with American Express.

