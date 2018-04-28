The David vs Goliath battle and the death blow

On one side you had the shadow of a fast bowler that sent a nation into frenzy and created mental scars for life in some batsmen. At 36, he hasn't the most threatening factor that he had five years ago – bizarrely, a handlebar moustache – but is still believed to possess the power to wreck the career of any budding cricketer.

On the other side, you had an 18-year-old kid - fearless, short, flamboyant (no, not Sachin Tendulkar!). Success has come early to Prithvi Shaw. He has been a great success in the Indian domestic season, but facing Vinay Kumar and Ashok Dinda is different from facing Mitchell Johnson.

Goliath won the battle in the first three balls. David seemed circumspect, almost shaken. A few balls later, the crowd watched in awe as the 18-year-old, half the age of the fearsome Johnson, brought out the coveted helicopter shot – a status symbol in Indian cricketing circles – to disdainfully send the ball away over mid-wicket.

Prithvi Shaw hits a Dhoni-like helicopter shot pic.twitter.com/PW9OKVKe9Q — Aritra Mukherjee (@aritram029) April 27, 2018

Rishabh Pant’s moment of embarrassment

The Delhi Daredevils wicketkeeper might have taken his eyes off the ball, but when Andre Russell digs the ball in short, you duck. That's just how it is. But Rishabh Pant seemed pretty embarassed as he looked to duck, sway away and leave, all at the same time, to a Russell bouncer and gloved the ball through to the wicketkeeper. Although the pitch played its part in the dismissal, it turned out to be a rather comical moment for Pant, who was clearly sheepish about the whole incident.

When Shreyas Iyer hits, it stays hit

Shreyas Iyer donned the Delhi captain's hat and played the innings of his Indian Premier League (IPL) career.

Walking in at No 3, Iyer started off slowly but quickly gained momentum as the innings progressed. From seven off nine, he raced to his half-century off 29 balls, slamming consecutive sixes off Shivam Mavi.

Just when it seemed that the best of Iyer had already come, the final over of the innings from the India Under-19 bowler turned out to be the icing on the cake.

Three fulls balls. Three bludgeoning sixes.

Mavi appeared clueless and overawed by Iyer and kept bowling it in his arc. The newly-appointed Delhi skipper kept tonking the ball into orbit and ended the 29-run over with four maximums and a four, taking him from 65 to 93. Talk about making a statement in your first day at office!

Old captain green ticks new captain

Even as Iyer kept bombarding the boundary ropes with exceptional shots, one particular hit over extra cover had the whole of Delhi Daredevils dugout standing up and cheering.

???? That six by Iyer slapped over extra cover got the @DelhiDaredevils dugout like...#DDvKKR pic.twitter.com/ZsaJWlOjXW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2018

A seemingly impressed Gautam Gambhir was seen applauding the shot and even put on an expression of awe as Iyer smashed his way into the 90s. All eyes were on the former Delhi skipper, left out of the playing XI after giving up captaincy, and he gave the cameras something to capture with his adulation of Iyer that is taking the internet by storm.

The Dre Russ show flops under Chahal formula from Delhi

There is a rumour around IPL circles that Andre Russell can hit sixes further than the mighty Chris Gayle. Whether that is true or not, what seemed like another Russell show fizzled out rather quickly as Delhi Daredevils used the Yuzvendra Chahal formula to tackle the West Indian all-rounder.

Taking a leaf out of the Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner tactic against Glenn Maxwell and other big hitters, Delhi brought on a couple of leg-spinners in Rahul Tewatia and Amit Mishra and frustrated Russell with widish leg-breaks. He struggled to get his timing right, despite batting on 43 from 17 balls, and kept on either edging or missing the ball.

Tewatia was slammed for a six and a four but then employed the wide outside off stump delivery to bamboozle Russell. He played out three dot balls at the end of the 15th over and conceded a further two against Mishra. A frustrated Russell was then given Liam Plunkett to contend with, and the England bowler continued to pepper him with slow bouncers.

When Avesh Khan delivered three dots on the trot, Russell had seen enough and created room to blast a yorker only to be cleaned all ends up. In his last 13 balls, Russell could buy a solitary run and it ultimately proved to be the final nail in Kolkata Knight Riders’ coffin.