IPL 2018: When and where to watch opening ceremony, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Defending champions Mumbai Indians and and two-time winners Chennai Super Kings, the most successful teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will begin the 11th edition of the Twenty20 tournament with a mouthwatering clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

CSK have a formidable track record in the IPL and have notched up the most number of appearances in the final. Apart from winning the title twice, they have finished runners-up on four occasions.

Chennai are led by India's 50-over and T20 World Cup winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will himself have a point to prove in his twilight days. The southern outfit has a formidable batting and bowling line up with the likes of Suresh Raina, back in the Chennai Super Kings yellow jersey, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis adding teeth to their batting.

In the bowling department, England pacer Mark Wood and South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi will lead the pace battery with veteran offie Harbhajan Singh and celebrated South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir taking care of the spin unit.

For Mumbai, apart from Rohit, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, West Indies star Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya have been retained from last year and are all a force to reckon with.

The Mumbai pace bowling department is also promising this year with the likes of Bumrah, Pat Cummins and Mustafizur Rahman.

Before the match starts, there will be an opening ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium.

Here's all you need to know about catching the match and opening ceremony live:

When is IPL 2018 opening ceremony?

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony will take place on 7 April, 2018.

Where is IPL 2018 opening ceremony?

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony start?

It will begin at 6:15 pm IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony?

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony will be broadcast on Star Sports network.

How do I live stream the IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony?

You can live stream it on Hotstar and Jio.

When is the IPL 11 season opener between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings?

It will be played on 7 April 2018.

Where will Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings be played?

The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time does Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings start?

The game begins at 8:00 PM. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings?

The game will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

