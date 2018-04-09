Over the course of ten years, among the few constants of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been the batting heft of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Season after the season, the team’s array of power-hitters would strut their stuff with pride and power, intimidating opposition and winning fans. As good a batting unit as they have been, their bowling has been a major cause of worry, and Sunday’s four-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) did nothing to buck the trend.

Batting first, RCB scored 176 runs from 20 overs, thanks largely to a 36-ball 64-run alliance between skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. The South African top-scored with a 23-ball 44 and was looking set to propel RCB to a dominating total before Nitish Rana’s unexpected double blow pegged them back, and it took an 18-ball 37 from Mandeep Singh to push them past the 175-run mark.

On most surfaces, including Eden Gardens, a total of 176 runs would suffice as a par score. Not for RCB though. As has been the case with RCB over the years, their top-heavy make-up leaves little room for extra bowlers, and on Sunday, as Kohli took the field with only five bowlers, that limitation of RCB was ruthlessly exposed.

Virat's team selection left RCB with no place to hide in case one of their bowlers had an off day, and against KKR, both Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar had a poor outing.

Kohli’s decision to open the defence with Chahal was equally strange. Perhaps too consumed with the thought of not providing pace off the pitch to the destructive Chris Lynn, he introduced the leg-spinner in the first over, who was taken apart by left-hander Sunil Narine.

The West Indian has an enviable batting record against RCB, but he doesn’t fancy his chances against quality pace. While Narine was all at ease against Chahal and off-spinner Sundar in the Powerplay overs, he started to back away toward his leg stump when Umesh Yadav began to breathe fire. By the time he was done in by Yadav — bowled, while sitting on back foot, expecting a short ball — he had scored a 19-ball 50 and had effectively put the match beyond RCB’s reach.

At the end of five overs, the least expensive bowler for RCB had an economy rate of 12, and while Kohli did introduce Chris Woakes and Yadav in the Powerplay, the damage inflicted in Chahal and Sundar’s earlier overs proved detrimental to the eventual outcome. It’s no surprise then that five of the six wickets that KKR lost were to pace. The Eden pitch, since it has been relaid, does assist seamers a great deal, and the drawn Test between India and Sri Lanka last year does present ample evidence of the same.

As captain of India, Virat had then unleashed Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar on visitors in the fourth innings, and it took bad light to deny an improbable win to India. Under lights, the surface does get extra zing, making a case for an extra paceman as a back-up.

In New Zealand’s Colin de Grandhomme, RCB have the option of a pace-bowling all-rounder, who can also hit the ball long and hard. While hindsight does has the happy knack of adding perspective to perception, Sarfaraz Khan’s selection at the expense of an all-rounder should rankle RCB.

Still, the match against KKR was only the lung-opener for both teams and neither of them would like to delve too much into the result. RCB have made some smart choices on the auction table this year, and Kohli could be expected to be at his judicious best when he leads his team against Kings XI Punjab at home on Friday.

Also, the next time they play KKR, RCB would do well to keep the stats of a certain cricketer on top of their minds — Name: Sunil Narine, Balls faced against RCB: 54, Runs: 139, Strike rate: 257.40.