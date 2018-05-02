Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said the win against Mumbai Indians was very important as the team desperately wanted a victory at this stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Bangalore put in an excellent bowling performance to defeat Mumbai Indians by 14 runs on Tuesday.

RCB are now at the fifth spot in the IPL table with six points from their eight matches.

"We needed that win. Very important win at such an important stage of the tournament. In the last couple of games, we were picking up. Tonight was an occasion we needed that two points. This is the push we needed," Kohli said after the match.

Kohli said the team needs an impactful performance to get the points in order to qualify for the next stage.

"We needed impact performances to get those two points. We had good intent, results are around the corner. The result went our way. We should take this confidence forward," Kohli said.

Chasing a manageable target of 168 runs, Mumbai lost wickets at regular intervals and could only post 153/7 in their 20 overs.

Except for Hardik Pandya, who scored a patient 50 off 42 deliveries, the rest of the Mumbai batsmen were unable to stand up to the RCB bowlers.