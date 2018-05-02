First Cricket
IPL | Match 31 May 01, 2018
BLR Vs MUM
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 14 runs
IPL | Match 30 Apr 30, 2018
CHE Vs DEL
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Daredevils by 13 runs
BANW in SA May 04, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
BANW in SA May 06, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli says victory against Mumbai Indians is the push team needed at this stage of tournament

Royal Challengers Bangalore put in an excellent bowling performance to defeat Mumbai Indians by 14 runs on Tuesday.

PTI, May 02, 2018

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said the win against Mumbai Indians was very important as the team desperately wanted a victory at this stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

File image of Virat Kohli. Sportzpics

Bangalore put in an excellent bowling performance to defeat Mumbai Indians by 14 runs on Tuesday.

RCB are now at the fifth spot in the IPL table with six points from their eight matches.

"We needed that win. Very important win at such an important stage of the tournament. In the last couple of games, we were picking up. Tonight was an occasion we needed that two points. This is the push we needed," Kohli said after the match.

Kohli said the team needs an impactful performance to get the points in order to qualify for the next stage.

"We needed impact performances to get those two points. We had good intent, results are around the corner. The result went our way. We should take this confidence forward," Kohli said.

Chasing a manageable target of 168 runs, Mumbai lost wickets at regular intervals and could only post 153/7 in their 20 overs.

Except for Hardik Pandya, who scored a patient 50 off 42 deliveries, the rest of the Mumbai batsmen were unable to stand up to the RCB bowlers.

Updated Date: May 02, 2018

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 8 6 2 0 12
2
Hyderabad
 8 6 2 0 12
3
Punjab
 7 5 2 0 10
4
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
5
Bangalore
 8 3 5 0 6
6
Rajasthan
 7 3 4 0 6
7
Mumbai
 8 2 6 0 4
8
Delhi
 8 2 6 0 4

