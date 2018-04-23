IPL 2018: Virat Kohli has been a fantastic captain for Royal Challengers Bangalore, says AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers said, "The true judge of a good captain is when you don't perform well and still do a good job while leading a side. He has come through with flying colours when it comes to that. He has been a fantastic captain for us."
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Punjab
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|2
|
Chennai
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|3
|
Kolkata
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|4
|
Hyderabad
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|5
|
Rajasthan
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|6
|
Bangalore
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|7
|
Mumbai
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|8
|
Delhi
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
DEPENDABLE PLAYER
for today’s match
voting results
Chris Gayle
28%
K. L. Rahul
24%
Rishabh Pant
18%
Chris Morris
11%
Others
21%
Bengaluru: South Africa's batting great AB de Villiers on Monday said Virat Kohli has been fantastic as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, proving his mettle time and again under difficult circumstances.
File image of AB de Villiers (left) and Virat Kohli. Sportzpics
"The true judge of a good captain is when you don't perform well and still do a good job while leading a side. He has come through with flying colours when it comes to that. He has been a fantastic captain for us," de Villiers told media at an event.
De Villiers said Kohli is putting a lot of effort and energy to keep the side in good stead in the training sessions and hopes he scores a lot many runs in the remainder of the IPL.
Asked whether he and Kohli feels the pressure when other batsmen fails to score runs, de Villiers said, "It is normal to feel pressure because we are international players. However, I don't feel extra pressure, I don't think Virat feels it either. We have a team of match-winners and it is up to us to share the load."
The South African run machine said won't be surprised if a couple of youngsters come through with flying colours in the ongoing IPL.
"In the last five years or so I have seen a lot of talent coming through. I see youngsters playing without any fear so I won't be surprised if a couple of players come through.
"I won't say that only the experienced players are performing. We're not even halfway through yet, so there is a lot of time for the youngsters to do well," he said.
Updated Date:
Apr 23, 2018
Also See
IPL 2018: AB de Villiers always gives Royal Challengers Bangalore plenty of reasons to smile, says captain Virat Kohli
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli's uncharacteristic deceleration after AB de Villiers' wicket shows his lack of faith in the middle order
IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli 'very happy' with bowlers after win over Kings XI Punjab