First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 22 Apr 23, 2018
DEL Vs PUN
Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Daredevils by 4 runs
IPL | Match 21 Apr 22, 2018
RAJ Vs MUM
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Virat Kohli has been a fantastic captain for Royal Challengers Bangalore, says AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers said, "The true judge of a good captain is when you don't perform well and still do a good job while leading a side. He has come through with flying colours when it comes to that. He has been a fantastic captain for us."

PTI, April 23, 2018

Bengaluru: South Africa's batting great AB de Villiers on Monday said Virat Kohli has been fantastic as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, proving his mettle time and again under difficult circumstances.

File image of AB de Villiers (left) and Virat Kohli. Sportzpics

File image of AB de Villiers (left) and Virat Kohli. Sportzpics

"The true judge of a good captain is when you don't perform well and still do a good job while leading a side. He has come through with flying colours when it comes to that. He has been a fantastic captain for us," de Villiers told media at an event.

De Villiers said Kohli is putting a lot of effort and energy to keep the side in good stead in the training sessions and hopes he scores a lot many runs in the remainder of the IPL.

Asked whether he and Kohli feels the pressure when other batsmen fails to score runs, de Villiers said, "It is normal to feel pressure because we are international players. However, I don't feel extra pressure, I don't think Virat feels it either. We have a team of match-winners and it is up to us to share the load."

The South African run machine said won't be surprised if a couple of youngsters come through with flying colours in the ongoing IPL.

"In the last five years or so I have seen a lot of talent coming through. I see youngsters playing without any fear so I won't be surprised if a couple of players come through.

"I won't say that only the experienced players are performing. We're not even halfway through yet, so there is a lot of time for the youngsters to do well," he said.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2018

Tags : #AB De Villiers #Cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2018 #Royal Challengers Bangalore #South Africa #Virat Kohli

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Punjab
 6 5 1 0 10
2
Chennai
 5 4 1 0 8
3
Kolkata
 6 3 3 0 6
4
Hyderabad
 5 3 2 0 6
5
Rajasthan
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Bangalore
 5 2 3 0 4
7
Mumbai
 5 1 4 0 2
8
Delhi
 6 1 5 0 2


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Chris Gayle
28%
K. L. Rahul
24%
Rishabh Pant
18%
Chris Morris
11%
Others
21%