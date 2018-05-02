First Cricket
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli dedicates Royal Challengers Bangalore's win over Mumbai Indians to Anushka Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli said the win was a birthday gift for his wife Anushka, who was present in the stands to root for him and his team.

PTI, May 02, 2018

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has dedicated his side's much-needed win over Mumbai Indians in their last IPL game to his actress wife Anushka Sharma, who celebrated her 30th birthday on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli struck a a couple of short-arm jabs over the long on fence off Andre Russell's bowling. Sportzpics

File image of Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli. Sportzpics

RCB beat three-time champions and title holders Mumbai Indians by 14 runs on Tuesday night to keep itself afloat in the ongoing IPL by climbing up to fifth position in the eight-team competition.

Kohli said the win was a birthday gift for his wife Anushka, who was present in the stands to root for him and his team.

"We needed that win. It is a very important win at such an important stage of the tournament. Tonight was an occasion we needed those two points. This is the push we needed," Kohli said after the win.

"We should take this confidence forward. My wife is here and it's her birthday. This was a little gift for her. It was very important to achieve these two points in front of her," he added.

Updated Date: May 02, 2018

