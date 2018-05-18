First Cricket
IPL | Match 51 May 17, 2018
BLR Vs HYD
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs
IPL | Match 50 May 16, 2018
MUM Vs PUN
Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 3 runs
BANW in SA May 19, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
BANW in SA May 20, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
IPL 2018: Updated list of Orange and Purple Cap holders in the tournament

Updated list of the highest run scorer (Orange Cap) and leading wicket-taker in IPL 2018

FirstCricket Staff, May 18, 2018

With the Indian Premier League moving towards the phase that matters the most, the scuffle for the playoffs continues to get intense with every passing game in the tournament.

Right now, potentially five sides are vying for two places up for grabs and it seems like things will go down the wire.

Alongside some exciting matches in the offing, the race for individual honours also looks like its catching pace.

KL Rahul of the Kings XI Punjab after the match fifty of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) between the Mumbai Indians and the Kings XI Punjab held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 16th May 2018. Photo by: Vipin Pawar /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Kings XI Punjab's KL Rahul leads the run charts in IPL 2018. Sportzpics

Two batsmen – KL Rahul and Kane Williamson – have already breached the 600-run mark in the 13 matches they have played so far. The young Rishabh Pant, who has come of age in this IPL, is not far behind. He has amassed 582 runs in the 12 games that he has played and with Delhi Daredevils eliminated, he will be looking to make most off the final two opportunities.

Whilst, on the back some consistent performance, another Kings XI Punjab player, Andrew Tye, has surged ahead in the battle of the purple cap. Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya follows at second place.

Here is the updated list of the highest run scorer (Orange Cap) and leading wicket-taker (Purple Cap) in IPL 2018 so far.

Orange Cap Holder:

KL Rahul has been in sublime form this season and is the leading run scorer so far having amassed 652 runs in 13 innings including six half-centuries at an average of 59.27 and a whopping strike rate of 160.98.


Purple Cap Holder:

Andrew Tye, a renowned T20 specialist, sits atop of the wicket-takers chart, having bagged 24 wickets (six more than second-placed Pandya) in 13 matches at an average of 16.70 and an impressive economy of 7.71. He has made optimum use of his shrewd variations to bamboozle the batsmen.

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Kolkata
 13 7 6 0 14
4
Mumbai
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Bangalore
 13 6 7 0 12
6
Rajasthan
 13 6 7 0 12
7
Punjab
 13 6 7 0 12
8
Delhi
 12 3 9 0 6

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

