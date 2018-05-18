With the Indian Premier League moving towards the phase that matters the most, the scuffle for the playoffs continues to get intense with every passing game in the tournament.

Right now, potentially five sides are vying for two places up for grabs and it seems like things will go down the wire.

Alongside some exciting matches in the offing, the race for individual honours also looks like its catching pace.

Two batsmen – KL Rahul and Kane Williamson – have already breached the 600-run mark in the 13 matches they have played so far. The young Rishabh Pant, who has come of age in this IPL, is not far behind. He has amassed 582 runs in the 12 games that he has played and with Delhi Daredevils eliminated, he will be looking to make most off the final two opportunities.

Whilst, on the back some consistent performance, another Kings XI Punjab player, Andrew Tye, has surged ahead in the battle of the purple cap. Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya follows at second place.

Here is the updated list of the highest run scorer (Orange Cap) and leading wicket-taker (Purple Cap) in IPL 2018 so far.

Orange Cap Holder:

KL Rahul has been in sublime form this season and is the leading run scorer so far having amassed 652 runs in 13 innings including six half-centuries at an average of 59.27 and a whopping strike rate of 160.98.



Purple Cap Holder:

Andrew Tye, a renowned T20 specialist, sits atop of the wicket-takers chart, having bagged 24 wickets (six more than second-placed Pandya) in 13 matches at an average of 16.70 and an impressive economy of 7.71. He has made optimum use of his shrewd variations to bamboozle the batsmen.