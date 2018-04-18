First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 14 Apr 17, 2018
MUM Vs BLR
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 46 runs
IPL | Match 13 Apr 16, 2018
KOL Vs DEL
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Daredevils by 71 runs
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Siddharth Kaul says he's trying to bring improvements in his knuckle ball

Sunrisers Hyderabad medium pacer Siddharth Kaul on Tuesday said that he was working hard to perfect bowling the knuckle ball.

FirstCricket Staff, April 18, 2018

Chandigarh: Sunrisers Hyderabad medium pacer Siddharth Kaul on Tuesday said that he was working hard to perfect bowling the knuckle ball.

File image of Siddharth Kaul. AFP

File image of Siddharth Kaul. AFP

Kaul said that he has also improved on his pace by having more variation.

With three wins from as many matches in the ongoing IPL, the Kane Williamson-led SRH are a formidable side having a strong bowling attack with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Rashid Khan, Kaul and Shakib Al Hasan.

About his bowling, Kaul said, "I focus on my basics, I prepare to further strengthen my strong points.

"I always keep a positive frame of mind. I focus on my performance and do best for my team," he said.

Kaul said that having bowlers like Bhuvneshwar in the side always helps.

"I am a helping hand, you can say, among the lot," he said jokingly.

At a time when batsmen are constantly innovating in this format of the game, what does a bowler do to stay ahead, and Kaul said, "I am developing pace with variation. My teammates are telling me that my pace has improved. I am also bringing improvements in my knuckle ball and trying to perfect it."

To a question, he said Bhuvneshwar always passes on valuable tips and added the two share a great bond.

Kaul is into meditation too.

Meanwhile, SRH pacer Billy Stanlake said having little bit of depth and variety in bowling attack is always helpful.

"That is something we have learned from the T20 cricket is that when you have variety in your attack, it goes a long way," Stanlake said during the media interaction.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018

Tags : #Bhuvneshwar Kumar #Billy Stanlake #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 SRH #Kane Williamson #Rashid Khan #Shakib Al Hasan #Siddharth Kaul

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 3 3 0 0 6
2
Kolkata
 4 2 2 0 4
3
Punjab
 3 2 1 0 4
4
Chennai
 3 2 1 0 4
5
Rajasthan
 3 2 1 0 4
6
Mumbai
 4 1 3 0 2
7
Bangalore
 4 1 3 0 2
8
Delhi
 4 1 3 0 2


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all