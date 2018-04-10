Hyderabad: Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Shikhar Dhawan (77 not-out), who played a match-winning knock in the fourth match against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match, said he enjoys playing long innings as it benefits him and the franchise.

Chasing a paltry 126 run on Monday, hosts Hyderabad overhauled the target with over four overs remaining, thanks to Dhawan and skipper Kane Williamson's knocks.

"I enjoy playing long innings. It benefits the team, it benefits me. Trying to stretch the good form as long as possible and score big runs for as long as I can," Dhawan said after the match on Monday.

"I've been playing more aggressively since South Africa series and the Sri Lanka series, and not just in this IPL. So I'm just continuing with that formula, and I'm happy with it," Dhawan added.

The 32-year-old also said the nine-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals will give momentum to his side for the rest of the meet.

"We have a very balanced team, which is the strength of our side. We have started the tournament on a good note, and hopefully that'll help us and give us the momentum for the rest of the tournament," Dhawan expressed.

Meanwhile, commenting on Dhawan's knock, Williamson (36 not out), who also played a crucial role in the match, said, "I had the best seat in the house, he (Dhawan) hit it really well. The intent was great from ball one."

"Saha also showed intent from the start. Hopefully we can keep it up in the coming games as well," he concluded.

Hyderabad will now face three-time champion Mumbai Indians on 12 April at the same venue.