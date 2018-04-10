David Warner's absence from this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) should have left a gaping hole in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. After all, the 641 runs scored by the Australian opener at an average of 58.27 and strike-rate of 141.8 amounted to more than one fourth of all runs — 28.33 percent, to be specific — scored by the franchise in the 2017 entire season!

Most teams would struggle at the mere thought of losing their skipper just days ahead of an important tournament, let alone also the batsman with such consistency combined with brute power at the top of the order. Imagine Royal Challengers Bangalore without Virat Kohli or Mumbai Indians without Rohit Sharma. Despite being a foreigner, Warner had etched his name in Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL history.

But on Monday, the Sunrisers didn't even name Warner's replacement, Alex Hales, in their starting XI for their opening match of IPL 2018 against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.

It felt like Kane Williamson and Co. knew exactly how to go about replacing Warner, and yet seemed to have made a huge folly by benching Hales, instead blooding young Australian seamer Billy Stanlake.

At the January players' auction too, the franchise had backed their strength and purchased a few handy bowlers. It took just a few minutes into the match for there to be better clarity regarding Sunrisers' plans.

Their strength, even in previous editions, has always been their bowling. From Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mustafizur Rahman to Rashid Khan, they have always possessed talented bowlers in their ranks. Bhuvneshwar had grabbed the purple cap a couple of times, and he was ably supported by Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul and Mohammad Siraj last year. Only two of their batsmen — David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan — scored more than 300 runs in 2017, but four of their bowlers took 10 wickets or more.

Their performance on Monday shows that the Sunrisers will stick to their strategy of out-bowling teams this year as well, and it has already reaped rich returns.

Rajasthan Royals walked out to bat with a clear plan of rotating the strike as much as possible, because the Sunrisers' bowlers — Bhuvneshwar and Rashid in particular — are known for being miserly. The pressure prompted D’Arcy Short, on his IPL debut, to run like a hare off the sixth ball of the first over after tapping to mid-off. Williamson's brilliant throw caught him off guard and Hyderabad had drawn first blood.

Stanlake, a surprise name in the starting XI, was coming off a great Big Bash League, where he was one of the best Powerplay bowlers on display. The searing pace and extra zip be generated had Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson on the back foot. Five times in the two overs he bowled in the Powerplay, Stanlake sent down deliveries at speeds of 146 kmph or more.

Though Samson and Rahane managed to get Royals off to a pretty good start (48 runs in the Powerplay for the loss of a solitary wicket), the prospect of facing Rashid Khan, who was about to come on soon, prompted Rahane to go for a wild swing at Siddharth Kaul, only to be caught in the deep.

When Rashid did come on, just one run was scored off his first over, and the pressure resulted in the huge scalp of Ben Stokes in the very next over, when Stanlake sustained his hold on the batsmen with five tight balls before nipping out the aggressive Englishman.

Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson tried to ward off the Bhuvneshwar-Rashid threat by taking on Shakib al-Hasan and Kaul, but they had clearly chosen the wrong route as the second line of bowlers appeared to be as much on song as the main ones.

Both Tripathi and Samson fell in the same Shakib over as Rajasthan folded under the consistency and perseverance of Sunrisers' bowling. Nothing exemplifies this as much as the fact that four out of the five top-order batsmen were out caught in the deep while trying to up the ante.

Rajasthan's lower middle-order was rendered virtually non-existent by Kaul, Rashid and Shakib. The Indian seamer hit a back of the length channel and kept plugging away at one line. Runs were hard to come by and batsmen kept trying to slog their way out of trouble fruitlessly.

Kaul finished with impressive figures of 2/15 from his four overs. He was ably supported by Shakib and Rashid, both of whom went for under six an over. The target of 126 was overhauled in no time as Sunrisers' batsmen barely got an opportunity to flex their muscles.

Despite starting the season on a low note in Warner's absence, Sunrisers put in an eye-catching bowling performance. Especially in the death overs, Sunrisers have ruled the roost, courtesy Bhuvneshwar and Mustafizur in recent years. But with the Bangladeshi bowler switching to Mumbai Indians, Bhuvneshwar needed a supporting act and Kaul duly stepped up.

Since 2016, Sunrisers' bowlers have been the most economical in the league, a miserly economy rate of just 9 runs an over between the 16th and 20th overs.

The most economical team in the death overs over the last two #IPL tournaments has been @SunRisers #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/WGcREAfWxP — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) April 9, 2018

Sunrisers seem to have a clear-cut strategy for this IPL — to choke the run flow — and unsurprisingly, they came out with flying colours in their first match of the season.

Despite being labelled a batsman's format, T20s do offer bowlers an opportunity to exert pressure on the batsmen, and Sunrisers have excelled in this. With the meticulous Bhuvneshwar and mysterious Rashid Khan up their sleeves, they are rarely ever out of any game. And apart from the ones who played on Monday, they also have Basil Thampi, a fabulous death bowler, and Sandeep Sharma, a Powerplay specialist, both of who will come into the picture at some stage in this tournament.

They then boast of an array of useful bowlers in the reserve pool: Carlos Brawaite, Mohammad Nabi, Mehedi Hasan, T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed. If the second line of bowlers — Kauls, Shakib and Stanlake — can keep the pressure lid in place like they did on Monday, Warner's absence would be forgotten sooner rather than later.