First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 25 Apr 26, 2018
HYD Vs PUN
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 13 runs
IPL | Match 24 Apr 25, 2018
BLR Vs CHE
Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets
BANW in SA May 04, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
BANW in SA May 06, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson praises bowlers after win over KXIP, says 'lucky to have local talent'

Williamson said, "The bowlers have been operating very well, they know their roles very well. We are fortunate with our bowling depth. Very lucky to have the local talent."

IANS, April 27, 2018

Hyderabad: After defending a meagre score of 132 against Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson praised his bowlers, saying the team was lucky to have local talent.

SRH captain Kane Williamson in action against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Sportzpics

SRH captain Kane Williamson in action against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Sportzpics

Spin twins Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan shared five wickets to help Hyderabad beat Punjab by 13 runs in a nail-biting Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

"The bowlers have been operating very well, they know their roles very well. We are fortunate with our bowling depth. Very lucky to have the local talent," Williamson said after the match.

"Some good, tough decisions to make going into the next few matches. You always want more, but the boys have been fantastic in the way they fought with the ball especially on this kind of a pitch. We want to maintain the same trend for the rest of the tournament," he added.

Williamson also advised his batsmen to be a little smarter.

"It's nice to be able to defend these totals. We didn't bowl well in the powerplay, but we did well to squeeze it towards the end. We want to be a little bit smarter with the bat. It's about getting 145s and 155s on these kind of surfaces. Competitive totals on these kind of surfaces," he said.

Demoted to No 3 on the points table, Kings XI Punjab squandered a 55-run opening start from Chris Gayle and KL Rahul before falling apart, as Rashid (3/19) and Shakib (2/18) triggered a batting collapse to help their team win the match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #India Premier League #IPL 2018 #Kane Williamson #Kings XI Punjab #KXIP #Rashid Khan #Shakib Al Hasan #SportsTracker #Sunrisers Hyderabad

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 6 5 1 0 10
2
Hyderabad
 7 5 2 0 10
3
Punjab
 7 5 2 0 10
4
Kolkata
 6 3 3 0 6
5
Rajasthan
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Bangalore
 6 2 4 0 4
7
Mumbai
 6 1 5 0 2
8
Delhi
 6 1 5 0 2

Choose your

DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

Shreyas Iyer
opt1
Chris Morris
opt2
Dinesh Karthik
opt3
Sunil Narine
opt4

IPL 2018: Skipper Shreyas Iyer in focus as Delhi Daredevils look to get their campaign on track against KKR




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7595 123
2 South Africa 6912 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 121
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all