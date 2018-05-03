IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson hopeful of Bhuvneshwar Kumar returning for clash against Daredevils
Bhuvneshwar Kumar missed the last couple of games of SRH owing to a back problem. SRH are currently sitting pretty at the top of the points table, jointly with CSK
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Chennai
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|2
|
Hyderabad
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|3
|
Punjab
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|4
|
Kolkata
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|5
|
Bangalore
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|6
|
Delhi
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|7
|
Rajasthan
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|8
|
Mumbai
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
Choose your
DEPENDABLE PLAYER
for today’s match
Chris Lynn
opt1
Sunil Narine
opt2
Shane Watson
opt3
MS Dhoni
opt4
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson on Thursday hoped that pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar would be fit for their next IPL game against Delhi Daredevils on 5 May.
"We have had a few of days off now and obviously, he missed a couple of games. I don't think it was a serious injury, but something he did need to give rest... Hopefully, he will be fine by next game," he told reporters on the sidelines of a promotional event
File image of Sunrisers Hyderabad spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Sportzpics
Kumar missed the last couple of games of SRH owing to a back problem. Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently sitting pretty at the top of the points table, jointly with Chennai Super Kings.
Sunrisers Head Coach Tom Moody said the team would like to improve in all three departments towards the business end of the tournament.
"Business end of the tournament is where we want to be playing our best cricket. We feel we can still improve in all three departments," he said.
Williamson and Moody also revealed their favourite Indian cricketers. While Williamson said veteran Sachin Tendulkar is his favourite Indian cricketer, Moody's favourite is MS Dhoni.
Recalling his visits to India over the last couple of decades, Moody appreciated the growth in India, culturally and in cricket.
Updated Date:
May 03, 2018
Also See
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's faith in 'untested' Deepak Chahar an important factor in Chennai Super Kings' rise to top of table
IPL 2018: Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar shine in Chennai Super Kings' victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2018 Report Card: CSK's Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina shine; Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey flop for SRH