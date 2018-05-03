First Cricket
IPL | Match 32 May 02, 2018
DEL Vs RAJ
Delhi Daredevils beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 runs (D/L method)
IPL | Match 31 May 01, 2018
BLR Vs MUM
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 14 runs
BANW in SA May 04, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
BANW in SA May 06, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson hopeful of Bhuvneshwar Kumar returning for clash against Daredevils

Bhuvneshwar Kumar missed the last couple of games of SRH owing to a back problem. SRH are currently sitting pretty at the top of the points table, jointly with CSK

PTI, May 03, 2018

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson on Thursday hoped that pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar would be fit for their next IPL game against Delhi Daredevils on 5 May.

"We have had a few of days off now and obviously, he missed a couple of games. I don't think it was a serious injury, but something he did need to give rest... Hopefully, he will be fine by next game," he told reporters on the sidelines of a promotional event

SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar was in his elements against KKR at the Eden Gardens. Sportzpics

File image of Sunrisers Hyderabad spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Sportzpics

Kumar missed the last couple of games of SRH owing to a back problem. Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently sitting pretty at the top of the points table, jointly with Chennai Super Kings.

Sunrisers Head Coach Tom Moody said the team would like to improve in all three departments towards the business end of the tournament.

"Business end of the tournament is where we want to be playing our best cricket. We feel we can still improve in all three departments," he said.

Williamson and Moody also revealed their favourite Indian cricketers. While Williamson said veteran Sachin Tendulkar is his favourite Indian cricketer, Moody's favourite is MS Dhoni.

Recalling his visits to India over the last couple of decades, Moody appreciated the growth in India, culturally and in cricket.

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 8 6 2 0 12
2
Hyderabad
 8 6 2 0 12
3
Punjab
 7 5 2 0 10
4
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
5
Bangalore
 8 3 5 0 6
6
Delhi
 9 3 6 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 8 3 5 0 6
8
Mumbai
 8 2 6 0 4

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

