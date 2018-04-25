IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Siddharth Kaul reprimanded for breaching IPL code of conduct
What led to the breach of conduct was not mentioned in the advisory but Kaul got a bit carried away while celebrating the dismissal of Mumbai spinner Mayanka Markande at the Wankhede on Tuesday.
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Punjab
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|2
|
Chennai
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|3
|
Hyderabad
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|4
|
Kolkata
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|5
|
Rajasthan
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|6
|
Bangalore
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|7
|
Mumbai
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|8
|
Delhi
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Siddharth Kaul has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) code of conduct during the match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
File photo of Siddharth Kaul. AFP
"Mr Kaul admitted to the level 1 offence under 2.1.4 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanction. For level 1 breaches of the IPL code of conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding," read an IPL media advisory.
What led to the breach of conduct was not mentioned in the advisory but Kaul got a bit carried away while celebrating the dismissal of Mumbai spinner Mayank Markande at the Wankhede on Tuesday.
Kaul has been in fine form so far in the season, taking nine wickets in six games.
Apr 25, 2018
Apr 25, 2018
