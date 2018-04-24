First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 22 Apr 23, 2018
DEL Vs PUN
Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Daredevils by 4 runs
IPL | Match 21 Apr 22, 2018
RAJ Vs MUM
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Billy Stanlake ruled out of tournament with finger injury

"Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Billy Stanlake has been ruled out of the remainder of the eleventh edition of the ongoing IPL," a media release from the franchise said.

PTI, April 24, 2018

Australian pacer Billy Stanlake has been ruled out of the remainder of the Sunrisers Hyderabad campaign in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after he suffered a finger injury while fielding in a match against Chennai Super Kings two days back.

Billy Stanlake has flown back to Australia for further treatment. Photo by: Prashant Bhoot / IPL/ SPORTZPICS

Billy Stanlake has flown back to Australia for further treatment.
Photo by: Prashant Bhoot / IPL/ SPORTZPICS

"Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Billy Stanlake has been ruled out of the remainder of the eleventh edition of the ongoing IPL," a media release from the franchise said.

Indian and Australian orthopaedic specialists have advised Stanlake against playing the remaining tournament owing to an injury that he sustained in the match against Chennai Super Kings played at Hyderabad on 22 April, it added.

"Billy sustained a displaced fracture on the fifth finger of his right hand whilst fielding. Surgical reduction and fixation was required to restore the function to that finger," the release said.

Stanlake has flown back to Australia for further treatment.

The 23-year-old fast bowler had taken five wickets in the four games, which he played for Hyderabad in this IPL.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018

Tags : #Billy Stanlake #Billy Stanlake Injury #Indian Premier League #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 LIVE #IPL 2018 News #IPL 2018 Updates #SRH

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Punjab
 6 5 1 0 10
2
Chennai
 5 4 1 0 8
3
Kolkata
 6 3 3 0 6
4
Hyderabad
 5 3 2 0 6
5
Rajasthan
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Bangalore
 5 2 3 0 4
7
Mumbai
 5 1 4 0 2
8
Delhi
 6 1 5 0 2


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7595 123
2 South Africa 6912 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 121
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

Choose your

DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

Rohit Sharma
opt1
Krunal Pandya
opt2
Kane Williamson
opt3
Rashid Khan
opt4