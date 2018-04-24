IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Billy Stanlake ruled out of tournament with finger injury
"Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Billy Stanlake has been ruled out of the remainder of the eleventh edition of the ongoing IPL," a media release from the franchise said.
Australian pacer Billy Stanlake has been ruled out of the remainder of the Sunrisers Hyderabad campaign in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after he suffered a finger injury while fielding in a match against Chennai Super Kings two days back.
Billy Stanlake has flown back to Australia for further treatment.
Indian and Australian orthopaedic specialists have advised Stanlake against playing the remaining tournament owing to an injury that he sustained in the match against Chennai Super Kings played at Hyderabad on 22 April, it added.
"Billy sustained a displaced fracture on the fifth finger of his right hand whilst fielding. Surgical reduction and fixation was required to restore the function to that finger," the release said.
Stanlake has flown back to Australia for further treatment.
The 23-year-old fast bowler had taken five wickets in the four games, which he played for Hyderabad in this IPL.
Updated Date:
Apr 24, 2018
