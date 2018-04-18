First Cricket
IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody urges team's top-order batsmen to play their natural game

Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody has told his top order batsmen to play their natural game ahead of the match against Kings XI Punjab in their Indian Premier League match on Wednesday.

PTI, April 18, 2018

Mohali: Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody has told his top order batsmen to play their natural game ahead of the match against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

File picture of Tom Moody. BCCI

File image of Tom Moody. BCCI

"The message I have given to our top order is just to go out and play your natural game," Moody told reporters here this evening.

With Chris Gayle and KL Rahul in terrific form, Moody was asked if his side had any specific plans to contain the KXIP batsmen, replied: "we had a healthy discussion around not only those two players, but every player that we feel has a chance of playing for the Kings. Every team has players of threat."

Further elaborating on the message he has given to his top order batsmen, Moody said, "I have said this at the beginning of the tournament when it was clear David Warner was not going to be part of our campaign this year, there is no point anyone trying to go out there and play like Warner.

"Everyone has got their own unique style and strength and to me, it's important how batting order and the person in our line up play the way they play their best. We are a different top order than what we have been in previous years. We have a got a different balance, different depth of quality in our batting line up. We either set totals or chase totals in a slightly different way than what we have done in the past."

When asked that SRH middle order not looked too good, Moody replied, "I am not going into the negatives, I am very comfortable with the way everyone is preparing and playing at the moment. Everyone will get their opportunity to step up and play a significant role in helping us get over the line."

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018

