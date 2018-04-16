Kolkata: He has bamboozled many a batsmen during his heyday but international cricket's most highest wicket-taker Muttiah Muralitharan reckons that it was easier to bowl during his younger days when T20 cricket was not in vogue

"It was easier to bowl during our times. Now the game has evolved and it is not easy to bowl. We did not play too much T20s and in Tests, they didn't hit as many sixes like they do today," he said during a promotional event.

The 45-year old, who has 800 Test wickets from 133 matches, also said winning the World Cup 1996 was the best moment in his career.

"I would cherish my 1996 World Cup win as that was most important thing for Sri Lankan cricket. For Sunrisers, it was when we won the IPL trophy in 2016," SRH bowling coach said about their team lead the table with three wins from as many matches in the ongoing IPL.

The promotion event organised by Rupa was a session where the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson fondly recollected his teenage days when he idolised Sachin Tendulkar while senior opener Shikhar Dhawan spoke about possibilities of dabbling into family business post his retirement from international cricket.

Williamson reminisced his first ever meeting with Tendulkar, when India were touring New Zealand in 2010.

"It was quite distracting to find him in the opponent's camp. I was watching him on the field, wondering what he was doing. But it was a really nice experience," Williamson said.

"I was around 19 or 20 years old at that time and it was a great opportunity to get alongside the legends of the game and pick their brains. There were so many great players in the team. Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman were in the team, such fantastic people and were open to talk to about the game," said Williamson.

Dhawan also joined the interaction and said he would join his father's business once he retires from international cricket.

"I always loved playing cricket, I'm living my dream. Post-cricket, I would join my dad's business. Punjabis love their business, it's in our blood," Dhawan signed off.