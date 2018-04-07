First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENGW in IND | 1st ODI Apr 06, 2018
INDW Vs ENGW
India Women beat England Women by 1 wicket
T20IW’s Tri-Series | Final Mar 31, 2018
ENGW Vs AUSW
Australia Women beat England Women by 57 runs
IPL Apr 08, 2018
KXIP vs DD
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
IPL Apr 08, 2018
KKR vs RCB
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Deepak Hooda says good showing will help him secure India berth

Hooda was first picked in the Indian squad for the three-match bilateral T20I series versus Sri Lanka in December last at home and then again for the recently-concluded Nidahas trophy played in the island nation, which also included Bangladesh.

PTI, April 07, 2018

Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Deepak Hooda says a good performance in the 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will boost his chances of a national call up.

File photo of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Deepak Hooda. AFP

File photo of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Deepak Hooda. AFP

The 22-year-old Rohtak-born Baroda player has been a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the past two seasons and is keen to put up an impressive show both with the ball and the bat.

"The preparation is going good and I am feeling well. To be honest, I have to perform well in the IPL and if I achieve that, India is there, and then my dream (of getting selected in the national team) will materialise. I want to play in all the formats," Hooda told PTI.

"If you see practically, then the road to the Indian team would be easier, if I perform well in the IPL," he quipped.

Asked about not getting game despite being chosen in the squad twice Hooda said: "There is a little disappointed and that is natural. It is a different experience. I am getting better day by day, I will get a (chance) when my time comes".

Hooda was first picked in the Indian squad for the three-match bilateral T20I series versus Sri Lanka in December last at home and then again for the recently-concluded Nidahas trophy played in the island nation, which also included Bangladesh.

The right-handed batsman also said that playing for the same franchise is an added advantage as he knows the conditions well.

"This is my third year (for the SRH) and there is nothing new (for me). I personally feel confident that the franchise has retained me. I know the situations and the ground, there is an definite advantage," he said.

Published Date: April 07, 2018 | Updated Date: April 07, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Deepak Hooda #Indian Premier League #Indian Premier League 2018 #IPL #IPL 2018 #SportsTracker #Sunrisers Hyderabad #TheySaidIt

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all