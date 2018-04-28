First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 26 Apr 27, 2018
DEL Vs KOL
Delhi Daredevils beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 55 runs
IPL | Match 25 Apr 26, 2018
HYD Vs PUN
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 13 runs
BANW in SA May 04, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
BANW in SA May 06, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Sukma attack martyrs' families turn up at Ferozeshah Kotla to cheer for Gautam Gambhir

Apart from those wearing the number 23 Delhi Daredevils jersey with Gambhir printed on the back, there were 21 others who would have loved to see Gambhir play on Friday.

PTI, April 28, 2018

New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir may have sat out Delhi Daredevils' IPL game against Kolkata Knight Riders but there was no dearth of support for the veteran opener at the Ferozeshah Kotla.

Apart from those wearing the number 23 Delhi Daredevils jersey with Gambhir printed on the back, there were 21 others who would have loved to see Gambhir play on Friday.

Gautam Gambhir of the Delhi Daredevils during match nineteen of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Daredevils held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on the 21st April 2018. Photo by: Arjun Singh / IPL/ SPORTZPICS

File image of Delhi Daredevils' Gautam Gambhir. Sportzpics

They were family members of the CRPF men who lost their lives in a Naxalite attack in Sukma district of Chattisgarh on 24 April last year.

It may be recalled that immediately after the massacre last year Gambhir announced lifetime support for the education of the children of these martyrs through the Gautam Gambhir Foundation.

Speaking to PTI, Gambhir said: "It's been almost a year that these children lost their fathers in the attack. You can still see some moist eyes, some blank faces and confused smiles.

"These tender hearts seem to be caught up in the magnitude of their fathers' sacrifice and its practical impact on theirs and their families' lives. We can't repair much except support them in whatever humble way and give them small pleasures like taking them to Ferozeshah Kotla to watch a game.

"I'd like to thank DD CEO Hemant Dua who provided complimentary tickets and team merchandise for the families and children."

On Thursday night, after finishing his training session with Delhi Daredevils, Gambhir spent some time with seven children and their family members at a hotel in the capital.

"Our interaction was full of fun, tears, laughter and promises. Almost all of them wanted to know why I stepped down from DD captaincy. I tried explaining it to them but none of them looked convinced," Gambhir said with a smile.

Amongst the children were Lavisha Sandhu and Rohit Sandhu from Karnal in Haryana. They are children of martyr Ram Mehar and were accompanied by mother Poonam and their grandfather Prem Singh Kajal.

"When the Sukma attack happened a lot of people made a lot of promises but it's only Gambhir who has kept his word. Well, he may not be the captain of Delhi team anymore but for me, he is a leader for life."

Ajay Boran, son of martyr Bana Ram was invited from Neem Ka Thana in Rajasthan. Sisters Amisha & Kashish Sharma live in Palampur in Himachal and were sad that they couldn't watch Gambhir play.

Their father Sanjay Kumar was also one of the martyrs in the Sukma attack.

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2018

Tags : #Delhi Daredevils #Ferozeshah Kotla #Indian Premier League #Indian Premier League 2018 #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 DD #Sukma Attack

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 6 5 1 0 10
2
Hyderabad
 7 5 2 0 10
3
Punjab
 7 5 2 0 10
4
Kolkata
 7 3 4 0 6
5
Rajasthan
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Bangalore
 6 2 4 0 4
7
Delhi
 7 2 5 0 4
8
Mumbai
 6 1 5 0 2

Choose your

DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

MS Dhoni
opt1
Dwayne Bravo
opt2
Jasprit Bumrah
opt3
Rohit Sharma
opt4

IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians seek to keep campaign afloat against table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in crucial clash




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7595 123
2 South Africa 6912 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 121
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all