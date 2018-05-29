First Cricket
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
IPL 2018 stats review: From Sunil Narine's all-round show to Dinesh Karthik racking up the records

Here's a look at some of the records created and broken during IPL 11.

Umang Pabari, May 29, 2018

The action packed one-and-a-half months of IPL 2018 ended on 27 May as Ambati Rayudu smashed a boundary off Carlos Brathwaite as CSK became the second team after Mumbai Indians to win IPL title thrice.

Records were broken day-in-and-day-out as players grabbed their opportunities to show the world where they belong. Meanwhile, there were few disappointments too. However, IPL 11 will be remembered as one of the most closely fought editions of the tournament as five teams were fighting for the last two spots till the final day of the league stage.

The Afghanistan spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman stole the limelight every time they stepped onto the field, while Kane Williamson proved once again that he is a three-dimensional player. Sunil Narine’s batting surprised many teams while the young Indian players Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Shivam Mavi performed decently in their inaugural IPL season. Overall, it was a tournament where each team had some positives to take from.

Here's a look at some of the records created and broken during IPL 11.

Kane Williamson became the fifth player to score 700-plus runs in an IPL season after Chris Gayle, Michael Hussey, Virat Kohli and David Warner. He amassed eight fifties in IPL 2018 which is also the second most by a player in an IPL season. David Warner holds the record with nine fifties in 2016.

IPL 11 1

Rashid Khan became the first overseas player to take 20-plus wickets in an IPL season while Andrew Tye became the first Australian player to win a purple cap in IPL as he took 24 wickets at an average of 18.66 in the recently concluded IPL.

IPL 11 2

No player took more catches than Shikhar Dhawan in IPL 11.

IPL 11 3

Dinesh Karthik claimed 18 dismissals in IPL 2018 which is the second best tally by a keeper in an IPL season, behind Kumar Sangakkara's 19 in 2011. Karthik also claimed 18 dismissals in 2015. Adam Gilchrist was the other keeper to claim 18 dismissals and he did it in 2009.

IPL 11 4

Rashid Khan was the only bowler to bowl 150-plus dot balls in the recently concluded Indian Premier League.

IPL 11 5

Shreyas Iyer and Jos Buttler scored 28 runs against Shivam Mavi in an over in two different matches which was the most number of runs scored by a batsman in an over in IPL 2018.

IPL 11 6

Shane Watson became the third overseas player to win a Man of the Match award in an IPL final. The other two players who have achieved the same feat are Kieron Pollard (2013) and Ben Cutting (2016).

IPL 11 7

Sunil Narine has now won two player of the season awards (2012 and 2018) in IPL – the joint most by any player along with Shane Watson (2008 and 2013).

IPL 11 8

Williamson is only the third captain to have scored 700-plus runs in an IPL season after Virat Kohli and David Warner.

IPL 11 9

KL Rahul is the proud owner of the following record while Narine is the only player to hit two fifties in IPL using 17 or less balls.

IPL 11 10

Narine is one of the four players to score 350-plus runs and take 15-plus wickets in an IPL season.

IPL 11 11

Kohli was the only Indian player to hit 30-plus sixes in an IPL season before this year but in IPL 11, four other Indian players have joined him in the list.

IPL 11 12

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the only teams to win 100-plus matches in T20 cricket.

IPL 11 13

CSK became the first team to beat an opposition four times in an IPL season. They defeated SRH four times in IPL 2018

IPL 11 14

No bowler has conceded more runs in a single IPL season than Siddarth Kaul.

IPL 11 15

Dinesh Karthik missed out on becoming the first wicket-keeper captain to score 500-plus runs in an IPL season by two runs. However, he is still the proud owner of the following record.

IPL 11 16

MS Dhoni now holds the record of claiming most dismissals in T20 cricket. He has affected 33 stumpings in IPL which is also a record. He has also now taken most catches (146) in T20 history among wicket-keepers surpassing Kumar Sangakkara’s tally of 142 catches.

IPL 11 17

Basil Thampi is the only bowler to concede 70 runs in a T20 match played in India. The previous highest was 69 by Sreenath Arvind which he conceded against South Australia at Bangalore in 2011.

IPL 11 18

Rishabh Pant holds the record of scoring most runs among wicket-keepers in an IPL season, going past Robin Uthappa’s tally of 660 runs which he accumulated in 2014. He is also the second youngest centurion in IPL. He achieved the feat against SRH at Delhi.

IPL 11 19

Rishabh Pant is the only player to score 1,000 runs in IPL having an age less than 21.

IPL 11 20

Updated Date: May 29, 2018

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

