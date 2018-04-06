IPL 2018 stats preview: From MS Dhoni's varied feats to Chris Gayle’s batting milestones

The old eight franchises are back for this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) but their team combination has changed after the mega auction this year, which will make the upcoming season of the league even more intriguing. However, apart from Delhi Daredevils, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab, each team has got their core players in the team. Some teams have announced new captains while some have put trust on their previous captains.

MS Dhoni will once again lead Chennai Super Kings, while Suresh Raina, the man who has produced some outstanding performances for the Chennai franchise consistently over the years is expected to be back batting at No 3. The leading run-getter among captains in the history of the IPL, Gautam Gambhir will be seen captaining Delhi Daredevils this year instead of Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, the leading wicket-taker of the league, Lasith Malinga will not feature in the tournament as he went unsold during the auction. The IPL has always provided a platform to younger players to showcase their skills and the upcoming season will give them another chance to match their wares against those of the international stars.

It is time for us now to look at some of the individual milestones in the IPL.

No player has amassed more runs than Raina in the history of IPL.

A captain must lead from the front and Dhoni and Gambhir have done so over the years while playing for their respective teams.

It’s very important for the teams to find a wicketkeeper who can bat well. Dhoni holds the record of scoring most runs among wicketkeepers in the IPL. Adam Gilchrist is the only foreign wicketkeeper in the following list.

Individuals like Virat Kohli and David Warner had shown in 2016 that if an individual played up to his potential, he can carry his team a long, long way.

Chris Gayle holds the record of scoring the highest number of runs in a T20 innings. He achieved that feat by scoring 175* against Pune Warriors India at Bengaluru in 2013.

T20 is a format which allows batsmen to hit freely and some of them have taken less than 20 balls to score their fifties in the IPL.

There are only six players who have completed their centuries in the IPL by using less than 45 balls.

No spinner has taken more wickets than Amit Mishra in the history of the tournament. Malinga has played a key role in helping Mumbai Indians win two titles by picking up wickets at crucial stages of the game. He holds the record of picking up the most wickets in the IPL.

Just like Malinga, Dwayne Bravo has also been a key member of Chennai Super Kings. He is the only bowler who has taken 25-plus wickets twice in a season.

Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir and Australia's Adam Zampa are the only bowlers to take a six-for in the history of the league.

Dinesh Karthik holds the record of having most dismissals as a wicketkeeper in the IPL.

Sarfraz Khan is the youngest player, while Brad Hogg is the oldest player to turn out for an IPL match.

It’s imperative for young players to perform well to push their cases in their national sides too. There has not been a bowler under the age of 20 who has taken a five-for in the IPL.

Manish Pandey is the only batsman to score a century under the age of 20.

The partnership of 229 runs between Kohli and AB de Villiers against Gujarat Lions at Bengaluru in 2016 is not only the highest in the IPL, but is also the highest-ever for any wicket in T20 cricket.

It will be intriguing to see who will hold the record of winning the most Man of the Match awards at the end of season 11.

Dwayne Bravo is the only player in IPL history to score 1,000 runs and take 100 wickets.

It’s important for any player to stay fit so that he can play the maximum number of matches for his team and Raina is the best example of that, holding the record of having the most appearances and most consecutive appearances in the league.