Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to consolidate their position at the top of the points table while Royal Challengers Bangalore will fight for survival when they clash in the Indian Premier League in Hyderabad on Monday.

Sunrisers moved closer to the play-offs of after they defeated Delhi Daredevils by seven wickets on Saturday for their fourth win on the trot, and a victory that drove them back to the top spot.

RCB, on the other hand, suffered a disappointing loss by six wickets against Chennai Super Kings in Pune.

With momentum on their side and match being played on their home turf, SRH will be the favourites to win this match. Bangalore are virtually out of the race for the play-offs. They are currently on six points and have to win all their five remaining matches, which is a big ask for the out-of-form unit.

Here's all you need to know about watching Match 39 of the IPL

When and where will the SRH vs RCB, IPL 2018 match be played?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Royal Challengers Bangalore on 8 May, Monday at the at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where can I watch the SRH vs RCB clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports. It will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select HD.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The match will start at 8 pm.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.