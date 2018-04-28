IPL 2018: South Africa's Junior Dala replaces injured Chris Morris in Delhi Daredevils squad
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Chennai
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|2
|
Hyderabad
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|3
|
Punjab
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|4
|
Kolkata
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|5
|
Rajasthan
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|6
|
Bangalore
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|7
|
Delhi
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|8
|
Mumbai
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
New Delhi: South Africa pacer Junior Dala will replace injured Chris Morris for Delhi Daredevils for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, it was announced on Friday.
File image of Junior Dala. Image credit: Twitter/@ProsportInt
Dala made his Twenty20 International debut for South Africa against India earlier this year and has featured in three matches for his country so far. Against India, he played all three T20Is, taking seven wickets. He was one of the finds for South Africa in the T20 series which they lost 1-2. Dala will be wearing jersey No 3 for Daredevils.
Morris, who has been plagued by a back injury, expressed his disappointment on Twitter.
Delhi registered their second win of IPL 2018 on Friday, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 55 runs at Feroz Shah Kotla. This was their first win under new skipper Shreyas Iyer, who was also adjudged Man of the Match for his 40-ball unbeaten 93.
Updated Date:
Apr 28, 2018
