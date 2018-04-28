First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 26 Apr 27, 2018
DEL Vs KOL
Delhi Daredevils beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 55 runs
IPL | Match 25 Apr 26, 2018
HYD Vs PUN
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 13 runs
BANW in SA May 04, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
BANW in SA May 06, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: South Africa's Junior Dala replaces injured Chris Morris in Delhi Daredevils squad

Dala made his Twenty20 International debut for South Africa against India earlier this year and has featured in three matches for his country so far.

PTI, April 28, 2018

New Delhi: South Africa pacer Junior Dala will replace injured Chris Morris for Delhi Daredevils for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, it was announced on Friday.

File image of Junior Dala. Image credit: Twitter/@ProsportInt

File image of Junior Dala. Image credit: Twitter/@ProsportInt

Dala made his Twenty20 International debut for South Africa against India earlier this year and has featured in three matches for his country so far. Against India, he played all three T20Is, taking seven wickets. He was one of the finds for South Africa in the T20 series which they lost 1-2. Dala will be wearing jersey No 3 for Daredevils.

Morris, who has been plagued by a back injury, expressed his disappointment on Twitter.

Delhi registered their second win of IPL 2018 on Friday, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 55 runs at Feroz Shah Kotla. This was their first win under new skipper Shreyas Iyer, who was also adjudged Man of the Match for his 40-ball unbeaten 93.

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2018

Tags : #Chris Morris #Cricket #Cricket News #Junior Dala #SportsTracker

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 6 5 1 0 10
2
Hyderabad
 7 5 2 0 10
3
Punjab
 7 5 2 0 10
4
Kolkata
 7 3 4 0 6
5
Rajasthan
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Bangalore
 6 2 4 0 4
7
Delhi
 7 2 5 0 4
8
Mumbai
 6 1 5 0 2
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Shreyas Iyer
27%
Chris Morris
17%
Dinesh Karthik
29%
Sunil Narine
28%

IPL 2018: Skipper Shreyas Iyer in focus as Delhi Daredevils look to get their campaign on track against KKR




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7595 123
2 South Africa 6912 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 121
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all