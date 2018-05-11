First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 42 May 10, 2018
DEL Vs HYD
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Daredevils by 9 wickets
IPL | Match 41 May 09, 2018
KOL Vs MUM
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 102 runs
BANW in SA May 14, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Sourav Ganguly lauds Rishabh Pant for his blazing ton, says his time will come for India

Pant demolished arguably the best bowling attack of the tournament in a sensational 63-ball 128 not out, the highest T20 score by an Indian.

PTI, May 11, 2018

Kolkata: Left spellbound by Rishabh Pant's blistering unbeaten century against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, former India captain Sourav Ganguly said the Delhi Daredevils wicketkeeper-batsman will get to play for the national team in due time.

Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten ton against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. AFP

Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten ton against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. AFP

Pant demolished arguably the best bowling attack of the tournament in a sensational 63-ball 128 not out, the highest T20 score by an Indian.

"For Rishabh it will happen, he will get there... I think he is the future," Ganguly said at a promotional event.

The knock came two days after the 20-year-old was ignored from India's T20 squad for their tour of Ireland and England.

"For the likes of Pant, Ishan Kishan (who scored a 21-ball 62 against KKR), time will come. They are young there's no hurry. They will get matured as they play more games with time. They will play for India in the years to come.

"But having said that, consistency is important, hope it's not just one-off. I was reading about Ishan Kishan after that knock in Kolkata... When you pick someone for the country, you look at consistency — how many times does he keep doing that. Yes, T20 is different, opportunities are a lot lesser."

Defending the selectors' decision, Ganguly said, "At the present moment MS Dhoni is there. You can't replace MS at the moment, then you have Dinesh Karthik who also deserves a chance in the national side, especially after what he did in Sri Lanka to win that game which was absolutely lost for India. Dinesh deserves more than anybody else because I think he is a very very good player."

Pant's knock reminded Ganguly of Brendon McCullum's 73-ball 158 not out against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening night of the IPL when Kolkata Knight Riders won by 140 runs at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on April 18, 2008.

"I saw McCullum knock from the other end in the first game of IPL. I was batting with him, but to see Rishabh Pant play the way he did yesterday was phenomenal."

"Delhi were struggling having lost a few wickets, he was involved in a couple of runouts and to come out and play like that for a young player was remarkable," he hailed.

Updated Date: May 11, 2018

Tags : #Delhi Daredevils #Indian Cricket News #Indian Premier League #IPL 2018 #Rishabh Pant #Rishabh Pant Hundred #Sourav Ganguly #Sunrisers Hyderabad

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 11 9 2 0 18
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Punjab
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Mumbai
 11 5 6 0 10
5
Kolkata
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Rajasthan
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Delhi
 11 3 8 0 6
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Sunil Narine
25%
Dinesh Karthik
26%
Hardik Pandya
28%
Krunal Pandya
22%

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all