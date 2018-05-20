First Cricket
IPL 2018: Shubman Gill credits Kolkata Knight Riders' death-bowling for win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

KKR will now play their Eliminator at home ground at the Eden Gardens on 23 May and Gill said it will work in their advantage.

PTI, May 20, 2018

Hyderabad: Through to the playoffs after registering a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) young batsman Shubman Gill said brilliant death bowling led by Prasidh Krishna turned the match in their favour.

KKR defeated Sunrisers by five wickets on Saturday to seal their berth in the playoffs.

KKR's Shubman Gill in action during IPL 2018. AFP

KKR's Shubman Gill in action during IPL 2018. AFP

After restricting Sunrisers to 172 for nine, KKR chased down the target with two balls to spare and become the third team to make it to the next stage of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I think the way we bowled at the death overs that was the turning point of the match. Prasidh (4-0-30-4) bowled really well. All the bowlers bowled really well at the death," Gill said at the post-match press conference.

KKR will now play their Eliminator at home ground at the Eden Gardens on 23 May and Gill said it will work in their advantage.

"It's always an advantage to play at home. It's beneficial to play match at home. The crowd is very supportive. We will also have a better idea of the wicket compared to other teams," he said.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers wicketkeeper-batsman Shreevats Goswami, who scored 35 runs off 26 balls, said the loss won't hurt their momentum in the Qualifier.

"I think momentum does not come in when any team goes for qualifier. Everybody will come well prepared. We have lost three games and we will be more aware of the situation.

"I think we will come back stronger and we will assess our weaknesses and strengths ahead of the qualifiers," he said.

Updated Date: May 20, 2018

