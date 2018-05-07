First Cricket
IPL | Match 38 May 06, 2018
PUN Vs RAJ
Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 37 May 06, 2018
MUM Vs KOL
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs
BANW in SA May 09, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 11, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
IPL 2018, RR vs KXIP: When and where to watch LIVE cricket match, coverage on TV and LIVE streaming on Hotstar

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side succumbed to their third loss in a row, after being hammered by Punjab at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday and now need to win all their remaining five matches to keep themselves alive in the tournament.

FirstCricket Staff, May 07, 2018

Desperate to stay alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL), bottom-placed Rajasthan Royals will aim to avenge Sunday's six-wicket loss to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), when the two sides face off at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane and Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin. Sportzpics

Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane and Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin. Sportzpics

Rajasthan have just six points with three wins from nine games while Punjab are placed third after six wins from nine games and 12 points in their kitty.

Another win for Punjab will almost seal them a play-off berth and a defeat will be the end of the road for Rajasthan.

Nothing has clicked for Rajasthan this season with all the departments failing to come together as a unit.

Skipper Rahane has been average with the bat while all-rounder Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi have also failed to fire.

Overall, Rajasthan will be hoping for a win against Punjab at home as two of the three victories have come.

When and where will the KXIP vs RR, IPL 2018 match be played?

Rajasthan Royals will host Kings XI Punjab on 8 May at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Where can I watch the KXIP vs RR clash live?

The match will be broadcast LIVE on television by Star Sports. It will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select HD.

What time will LIVE coverage of the match start?

The match will start at 8 pm.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: May 07, 2018

Tags : #Ben Stokes #Cricket #Holkar Stadium #Indian Premier League #IPL 2018 #Kings XI Punjab #KXIP Vs RR #LIVE Coverage RR Vs KXIP #LIVE Streaming RR Vs KXIP #Rahul Tripathi #Rajasthan Royals #RR Vs KXIP #Sawai Mansingh Stadium #When And Where To Watch RR Vs KXIP

