IPL 2018, RR vs CSK: When and where to watch live cricket match, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim to keep themselves alive in the IPL when they take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Here's all you need to know about watching match 43 of the IPL live.

FirstCricket Staff, May 10, 2018

Struggling to stay alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals (RR) hope for a change in fortune as they plan to don a special pink jersey in Friday's home match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

File photo of Rajasthan Royals in a huddle during IPL 2018. Sportzpics

This initiative is to raise awareness about early cancer screening. As part of the Rajasthan Royals' Cancer Out campaign, captain Ajinkya Rahane along with his team mates Heinrich Klaasen, Krishnappa Gowtham and Mahipal Lomror on Wednesday got themselves screened in an urge to promote early cancer screening.

Rajasthan are currently sitting at No 6 in the IPL table with eight points, but two more would give them an outside chance of keeping their campaign alive. CSK, on the other hand, are looking good to qualify, and are second with 14 points.

This is a do-or-die match for Rajasthan as if they lose this match, they will have no chance at all of making the playoffs. CSK will cement their place in the playoffs if they win on Friday.

Here's all you need to know about watching match 43 of the IPL live.

When and where will the RR vs CSK, IPL 2018 match be played?

Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings on 11 May, Friday at the at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.

Where can I watch the RR vs CSK clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports. It will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select HD.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The match will start at 8 pm.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

Updated Date: May 10, 2018

