IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore's AB de Villiers says he 'loves' playing with India skipper Virat Kohli

PTI, May 08, 2018

Mumbai: South African batting great and Royal Challengers player Ab De Villiers heaped praises on India skipper Virat Kohli terming him as a "great guy and a great captain".

File image of RCB's Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers. Sportzpics

Asked about his equation with Kohli, De Villiers replied: "Fantastic. He's (Virat) a great guy and I love playing with him. He's become a great captain and an even better friend. So it's been great. He's always been an inspirational character and we have a few leaders in the team that carry the guys in the tough time. We just want to look ahead and try to get better."

"No I am batting very well. I am very very happy. Rashid got me out previously. We haven't played a lot against each other but he bowled well and he's a very good bowler. I have a lot of respect for him," added De Villiers.

He admitted that Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are on the sixth spot, haven't played well and need to focus on the next games.

"No we haven't played well. It's been very disappointing but four games are left and I would love to not live in the past much and focus on what's coming that is Delhi (against Delhi Daredevils), so we need to win that game and hopefully have a bit of our run by the end of the season," De Villiers signed off.

Updated Date: May 08, 2018

