IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli 'very happy' with bowlers after win over Kings XI Punjab

IANS, April 14, 2018

Bengaluru: After registering their first victory at home in 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL), an elated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli credited the outcome to his bowlers, especially Umesh Yadav.

Chasing 155 for victory against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, host RCB romped home in 19.3 overs, thanks to some fine knocks by Quinton de Kock (45), AB de Villiers (57) followed by Mandeep Singh's 22, down the order.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli (L) interacts with Chris Woakes. Sportzpics

After losing their IPL opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), RCB were eyeing a win at home and Umesh's 3/23 restricted the opponents to a manageable total.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli said: "Very happy. First home game is crucial. Last year, we couldn't get off to a start. The crowd has a lot of expectations, and tonight was a game we wanted (to win) badly, especially in the initial stages of the tournament.

"We knew the new ball will come on nicely, and the batsmen hit some good shots. Umesh bowled well, getting three wickets in an over is great," expressed the RCB skipper.

Kohli added: "Our mindset is – we want our best bowlers to step up and get confident early on. When only five are playing, you have to hit your areas well. They (bowlers) have done well."

Umesh, who was also adjudged the Man of the Match, said he enjoyed a lot of freedom from his skipper and bowling coach Ashish Nehra.

"I was backing myself and my strengths, bowling quick at the stumps. Whatever you want, you do it is (sic) what Kohli and the coach tells," said the pacer.

Despite being at the receiving end, Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin appreciated his team and felt his boys gave a tough fight.

"I am really proud of the way the boys fought. Always thought we had our backs against the wall because we were about 20-30 short. Still we fought hard and I am proud of the guys," said the KXIP skipper.

Ashwin, who was appointed the KXIP skipper ahead of the season, said he is enjoying being in charge.

"It's good so far, I am really enjoying it. Cannot ask for anything better from the boys," he opined.

Both the sides have now a win from a couple of games.

While RCB will next take on Rajasthan Royals at home on Sunday, KXIP will clash against Chennai Super Kings in Mohali on the same day.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2018

