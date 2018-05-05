First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 34 May 04, 2018
PUN Vs MUM
Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 33 May 03, 2018
KOL Vs CHE
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
BANW in SA May 06, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
BANW in SA May 09, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore coach Daniel Vettori says AB De Villiers ready to return against Chennai Super Kings

South African batsman AB de Villiers has recovered from a severe bout of viral flu and will return to action for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Reuters, May 05, 2018

Mumbai: South African batsman AB de Villiers has recovered from a severe bout of viral flu and will return to action for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League on Saturday after missing the last two games due to illness.

File image of AB de Villiers. Sportzpics

File image of AB de Villiers. Sportzpics

The free-scoring right-handed batsman will replace compatriot Quinton de Kock in the team for the clash against Chennai Super Kings in Pune with the wicketkeeper travelling back to South Africa to attend a wedding.

“AB is back fit,” RCB coach Daniel Vettori told reporters.

“Quinton is away from this game ... he is unavailable for this match. So probably, it’s an easy decision for us to make. One comes in for the other.”

Bangalore, led by India captain Virat Kohli, are currently sixth in the popular eight-team Twenty20 tournament and need a string of positive results to keep their hopes alive of making the playoffs.

They defeated champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday and hope to carry the momentum into the match against the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai side, who are in second place.

The 34-year-old de Villiers, known for his ‘360-degree’ batting ability, said he had been hit hard by the illness.

“The last four days have been a blur I have been suffering from severe viral flu, one of the most debilitating illnesses I have ever experienced,” he wrote in a column published in Friday’s Times of India newspaper.

“Aside from one visit to the hospital, I have barely left my hotel room. Sleep has been almost impossible, and the migraine headaches have been extreme. The good news is that my condition is now improving every day ...

“It was frustrating for me to miss two home matches at the Chinnaswamy, but I was able to follow both games on television ... even if, to be honest, most of the time, it was only possible to watch with one eye open because of the throbbing pain in my head.”

Updated Date: May 05, 2018

Tags : #AB De Villiers #Cricket #Daniel Vettori #Indian Premier League #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 CSK #IPL 2018 RCB #Mahendra Singh Dhoni #Quinton De Kock

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 8 6 2 0 12
2
Chennai
 9 6 3 0 12
3
Kolkata
 9 5 4 0 10
4
Punjab
 8 5 3 0 10
5
Mumbai
 9 3 6 0 6
6
Bangalore
 8 3 5 0 6
7
Delhi
 9 3 6 0 6
8
Rajasthan
 8 3 5 0 6
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Virat Kohli
30%
Tim Southee
18%
Shane Watson
24%
MS Dhoni
31%

IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings look to get campaign back on track against resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all