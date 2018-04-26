First Cricket
IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings

FirstCricket Staff, April 26, 2018

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.

The hosts had put on board a challenging 205 for eight but riding on MS Dhoni's power-packed 34-ball 70, Super Kings overhauled the formidable target with two balls to spare.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh," an IPL press release said.

Earlier in the match, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (70 not out off 34 deliveries) and Ambati Rayudu's 53-ball 83 helped Chennai Super Kings  register a thumping five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chasing a massive total of 206 runs, Dhoni was at his explosive best, blasting seven sixes as the visitors won with five wickets and two deliveries to spare clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

With inputs from Agencies

 

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2018

