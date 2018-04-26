IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Chennai
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|2
|
Punjab
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|3
|
Hyderabad
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|4
|
Kolkata
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|5
|
Rajasthan
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|6
|
Bangalore
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|7
|
Mumbai
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|8
|
Delhi
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
Choose your
DEPENDABLE PLAYER
for today’s match
Shane Watson
opt1
M S Dhoni
opt2
Virat Kohli
opt3
AB de Villiers
opt4
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.
File image of Virat Kohli. Sportzpics
The hosts had put on board a challenging 205 for eight but riding on MS Dhoni's power-packed 34-ball 70, Super Kings overhauled the formidable target with two balls to spare.
"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh," an IPL press release said.
Earlier in the match, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (70 not out off 34 deliveries) and Ambati Rayudu's 53-ball 83 helped Chennai Super Kings register a thumping five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Chasing a massive total of 206 runs, Dhoni was at his explosive best, blasting seven sixes as the visitors won with five wickets and two deliveries to spare clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
With inputs from Agencies
Updated Date:
Apr 26, 2018
Also See
IPL 2018: 13 arrested for online betting; three laptops, 49 cell phones and Rs 18.18 lakh in cash seized
IPL 2018: AB de Villiers always gives Royal Challengers Bangalore plenty of reasons to smile, says captain Virat Kohli
IPL 2018: Washington Sundar, Mithun Manhas laud Mujeeb-ur-Rahman after Afghan spinner's scalp of Virat Kohli