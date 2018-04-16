IPL 2018: Resurgent MS Dhoni admits his back is pretty bad, but his powerful arms can do the job for him
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's powerful forearms won many matches for India and no wonder the former India captain has the confidence to clear the boundary even when he is suffering from excruciating back
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Hyderabad
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|2
|
Punjab
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|3
|
Chennai
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|4
|
Rajasthan
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|5
|
Kolkata
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6
|
Bangalore
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|
Delhi
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|
Mumbai
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
Mohali: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's powerful forearms won many matches for India and no wonder the former India captain has the confidence to clear the boundary even when he is suffering from excruciating back pain.
File photo of MS Dhoni in CSK colours. AFP
For lofted shots, a batsman needs to maintain shape while transferring body weight into the shot. However against Kings XI Punjab last night, the Chennai Super Kings captain was in real pain but kept clearing the ropes with consummate ease.
Dhoni's unbeaten 79 off 44 balls got CSK agonisingly close to the target before the visitors fell short by four runs.
When asked how he could hit those lofted shots with a painful back, Dhoni replied: "The back is pretty bad but God has given me lot of power and I don't need to use my back a lot. My arms can do the job."
However, Dhoni maintained that it was not a very serious injury.
"It shouldn't be too bad because I know what happened. And when you know the extent of your injury, you know how bad it really is," he said.
Updated Date:
Apr 16, 2018
Also See
IPL 2018: CSK's Dwayne Bravo terms match-winning 30-ball 68 against MI his 'best-ever' innings
IPL 2018: CSK captain MS Dhoni says it ‘feels good’ to come back to Chepauk after two years and win
IPL 2018 stats preview: From MS Dhoni's varied feats to Chris Gayle’s batting milestones