The contest between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and a pumped-up Delhi Daredevils (DD) in Hyderabad ended with the hosts registering a seven-wicket win in the final over of the game. On a surface where batting has been traditionally tough, Delhi managed to break conventions and post 163. However, some early firepower from Alex Hales and a late blitz from Yusuf Pathan took SRH over the line. Here we rate the 22 players on a scale of 1-10.

Prithvi Shaw - 10/10

The sheer swagger and class of young Prithvi Shaw was on full display yet again as he blasted Sunrisers’ famed bowling attack to all corners of their fortress-like home ground. His 36-ball 65 gave Delhi a firm platform on a ground where low scores have been the norm.

Shreyas Iyer - 10/10

That he led a batting performance on a surface where Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers have blown opposition teams away shows how great the leadership change has been for Delhi. Iyer appeared at complete ease during his stay at the wicket after taking over the baton from Shaw but couldn't stay until the end to infuse some energy into Delhi's death overs.

Yusuf Pathan - 10/10

Talk about walking in and making an instant impact in a T20 game. Yusuf Pathan's career has been built on cameos and on Saturday he played yet another one, this time helping his side cruise to a fabulous win in tough circumstances. Yusuf smashed Dan Christian for a six and a four off the final over to help gun down 14 off the last over. He gets a 10 for the sheer impact he made on the result of the game.

Rashid Khan - 10/10

The relentless Afghanistan leggie was the only one to put a leash on Delhi’s scoring. He sent down a brilliant over to Pant and Iyer after he had dismissed the dangerous Shaw an over earlier. Rashid added the wicket of Pant late in the innings to cap off another fine day. An economy of less than six in T20s is gold and Rashid was as good as his ICC ranking showcases him to be.

Amit Mishra - 10/10

The veteran leg-spinner made use of what seemed to be a paradise for spinners and sent down a choking spell that leaked minimal runs and nearly broke the barricade of Hyderabad's fortress. His brilliant delivery to dismiss Alex Hales was followed up by another brute to get rid of Dhawan. However, none of the other Delhi bowlers could back Mishra's efforts.

Alex Hales - 9/10

Although 163 appeared like a daunting target on the Hyderabad wicket, Alex Hales thumped his way to a belligerent 31-ball 45 that included a scything attack on Avesh Khan. The three sixes that he hit in the Avesh Khan over injected some belief into Sunrisers Hyderabad and gave the likes of Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan a firm base to launch from.

Kane Williamson - 9/10

With Alex Hales and Shikhar Dhawan departing, the onus was on Kane Williamson to once again shepherd Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting line-up. He appeared collected and composed as always and stood like a rock between Delhi and victory. His 30-ball 32 was worth its weight in gold for the sheer fact that he remained not out until the end.

Liam Plunkett - 8/10

Plunkett finally came into his own after being carted around the park in the last couple of games and bowled his heart out to keep Sunrisers at bay. His four-run over at the death almost denied Sunrisers, if not for Yusuf Pathan's cameo.

Shikhar Dhawan - 7/10

To his credit, Dhawan put behind a slew of disappointing performances and played the perfect second-fiddle to a rampant Alex Hales. His 33 came at almost run-a-ball but his role in the partnership was that of a strike-rotator. He was cleaned up by Amit Mishra after being beaten in flight just when it seemed like the time was ripe for him to up the ante.

Trent Boult - 7/10

The New Zealand seamer blew hot and cold throughout the match. His brilliant opening over was masked by a tumultuous penultimate over where Yusuf Pathan bludgeoned him for 17 runs, although it also needs to be said that he nearly had the big man leg before wicket.

Wriddhiman Saha - 6/10

The wicket-keeper did not come out to bat and had a tidy day behind the stumps. He didn't pouch a catch but gave away nothing in byes or leg-byes in a game.

Vijay Shankar - 6/10

The last few games have seen Vijay Shankar improve on his finishing skills and while his 13-ball 23 might appear to be average by T20 standards, the fact that he managed to take Delhi to a sizeable total, after Shaw, Iyer and Pant departed, deserves appreciation. However, his dropped a catch off Yusuf Pathan, which changed the course of the game, and affected his rating too.

Manish Pandey - 5/10

The middle-order batsman gave Kane Williamson good company in a 46-run partnership but departed before he could press the accelerator and seal the run chase. His association with Williamson perhaps pegged Sunrisers back for it took 43 balls, with Pandey consuming 17 of them for 21 runs, not ideal given the task Sunrisers had at hand then.

Siddarth Kaul - 5/10

Despite giving away more runs than Bhuvneshwar and Sandeep Sharma, Kaul gets a higher rating than his experienced seam-bowling partners for his dismissal of Shreyas Iyer, whose presence at the death could have done a lot more damage to the total for Sunrisers.

Rishabh Pant - 4/10

The usually brilliant Pant struggled to get his timing right on a sticky wicket and ambled to 18 off 19 balls, running out Naman Ojha on the way but not really helping Delhi push to a great score. While he threatened to get going, it never really materialised against a niggardly Rashid Khan.

Sandeep Sharma - 4/10

Sandeep Sharma failed to grab a wicket to justify his inclusion and didn't quite stand up with a 13-run opening over. However, to his credit, he pulled things back towards the end and bowled a pretty good 15th over that went for just seven runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 3/10

Returning from injury, Bhuvneshwar replaced Basil Thampi and although he started off well, the Purple Cap-owner from last season was taken to the cleaners in the final over by Vijay Shankar. The 17-run over gave Delhi some much-needed momentum heading into the innings break.

Shakib-Al-Hasan - 2/10

Shakib was tidy like the Hyderabad seamers but couldn't make the kind of impact he could have on a surface where the ball was holding up a bit. With spinners having a distinct edge, Shakib failed to capitalise on it and kept darting in deliveries on the pads instead of looking to deceive batsmen in flight, something which Amit Mishra proved was more effective on that pitch.

Dan Christian - 2/10

The Australian was decent with his cutters and slower balls in the first three overs that went for 23 runs. However, none of that would excuse him for not being able to defend 14 in the final over. A game-changing full toss in the second ball of the final over was blasted into the stands by Yusuf and the shot also sent Christian’s ratings in the report card plummeting.

Naman Ojha - 1/10

Replacing Shahbaz Nadeem in the XI, Naman Ojha was expected to be helpful against a team and on a surface he had played for several years. However, he was unfortunate to be run-out after facing just 4 balls with his partner, Rishabh Pant, leaving him in no man's land.

Avesh Khan - 1/10

On a night where nothing went right for Avesh Khan, the speedster conceded 47 in his three-over spell that included a 27-run over against Alex Hales. The Englishman plundered Avesh for three sixes after Dhawan had begun the over with one himself.

Glenn Maxwell - 1/10

It would have been rather unfair to judge Glenn Maxwell's performance based on his batting alone for he was at the receiving end of an unfortunate run-out. Sandeep Sharma managed to get a hand to Prithvi Shaw’s straight drive and the ball ricocheted onto the stumps to leave Maxwell, who was out of his crease, stranded. However, Maxwell’s day plunged to new lows as he dropped Alex Hales when the batsman was on 9. A four-run over does not mask his bigger mishaps in the game.

Rating chart: 10-9: Excellent, 8-7: Good, 6-5: Average, 4-3: Poor, 2-1: Very poor