The Royal Challengers Bangalore remained in contention for a playoff berth with another victory over table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore.

Winning the toss, Sunrisers skipper Kane Williamson opted to field first. The hosts didn’t get off to a good start as they lost both Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli quite early in the innings. However, AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali stitched together a 107-run stand for the fourth wicket and got Bangalore out of trouble with individual scores of 69 and 65 respectively. Cameos of 40 and 22* from Colin de Grandhomme and Sarfaraz Khan respectively helped them to post a mammoth total of 218/6.

The Sunrisers' chase got off to quite a good start with an opening stand of 47 runs before Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal in the sixth over. Alex Hales was batting well, but had to return back to the pavilion after scoring 37 as a result of an extraordinary catch by De Villiers. Williamson and Manish Pandey shared a 135-run partnership for the fourth wicket, but it was not enough to see them over the line as they fell short of the target by 14 runs.

Let;s have a look at how all the players performed in the match and rate them on a scale of 1 to 10.

AB de Villiers - 10/10

The South African Superman, once again, played a spectacular innings that left Sunrisers totally clueless. He seemed completely unnerved by the loss of two early wickets in the form of Parthiv and Kohli. De Villiers went about his business in his usual style, smashing the bowlers to all parts of the ground. He scored his fifty in just 32 deliveries and went on to add 19 more runs in the next six deliveries before he was dismissed by Rashid Khan in an attempt to heave him over the deep square-leg boundary. Also, he plucked out an unbelievable catch at deep mid-wicket to dismiss Alex Hales and that made this match quite a memorable one for fans.

Moeen Ali - 10/10

Moeen Ali proved his worth in this match and showed what Bangalore had been missing all this while. Moeen turned out to be perfect partner for De Villiers as he not only matched in terms of big hitting abilities but also bettered the South African’s strike rate in the partnership of 107 runs. Ali did the bulk of the scoring, adding 65 runs off just 34 deliveries, which included two fours and six sixes. He was dismissed by none other than Rashid Khan. Later, he contributed with the ball as well picking up the all-important wicket of Hales, conceding 21 runs from his two overs.

Kane Williamson - 10/10

The Sunrisers skipper walked out to bat when Shikhar Dhawan had departed in the sixth over of the innings with the scoreboard reading 47/1. From there on, he took over the role of the aggressor alongside Hales and started hitting his shots. He stitched a partnership of 135 runs for the fourth wicket with Pandey and also made an individual contribution of 80 runs off just 42 deliveries. He was dismissed in the first delivery of the 20th over, trying to scoop Mohammad Siraj over fine-leg boundary, only to be caught by De Grandhomme.

Rashid Khan - 10/10

Despite Sunrisers bowlers leaking runs, Rashid maintained his economy rate to a tight 6.75 and also took the big wickets of Kohli, De Villiers and Moeen. He ended with bowling figures of 4-0-27-3. His googlies were hard to read and so were his leg-breaks.

Colin de Grandhomme - 9/10

Grandhomme probably played his best innings of the season on Thursday. He continued the carnage after De Villiers and Moeen departed and thus helped Bangalore reach a massive total. He scored 40 runs off just 17 deliveries, a knock that consisted of one four and four sixes. He was out to a one-handed stunner from Rashid at the deep mid-wicket boundary in the last over of their innings.

Yuzvendra Chahal - 8/10

Chahal claimed the important wicket of Dhawan in the first delivery of the second over he bowled in the match. Dhawan stepped out of his crease and ended up giving an easy return catch to Chahal. He kept things tight throughout his spell as he conceded just 28 runs in his four overs at an economy rate of seven.

Manish Pandey - 8/10

Pandey could have finished off the game for Sunrisers, however, he was guilty of wrong shot selections in the final over. He scored 62 runs off 38 deliveries, smashing seven fours and two sixes and remained unbeaten in the end.

Sarfaraz Khan - 7/10

The young Sarfaraz Khan showed why the Challengers believed in his abilities so much. He walked out to bat in the 18th over of the innings and smashed 22 runs off just eight deliveries. His knock was valuable in Bangalore making 218/6.

Alex Hales - 6/10

Hales began his innings well and had raced away to 37 runs off just 24 deliveries. He was set to make a big score, but he was dismissed after De Villiers' superhuman one-handed effort at the deep mid-wicket boundary.

Shikhar Dhawan - 5/10

Dhawan began the innings hitting two sixes. He had raced away to just 18 runs off 14 deliveries, but Chahal foxed him in the sixth over of the innings with flight and turn. Dhawan walked back after giving an an easy return catch to the bowler.

Mohammad Siraj - 5/10

Although, Siraj conceded 43 runs in four overs, he bowled an excellent final over that included a wicket of Williamson off the first ball. He bowled full and wide yorkers, and didn’t give easy runs for batsmen. He conceded just five runs in the final over and helped his team to victory.

Siddharth Kaul - 4/10

Kaul leaked 44 runs in his four overs at an economy rate of 11. However, he picked up the wickets of Grandhomme and Mandeep in back-to-back overs. It could have helped them to check the run-rate a bit, but Sarfaraz's cameo meant Bangalore reached the massive total of 218.

Umesh Yadav - 4/10

While most bowlers leaked runs at an economy rate of around 10 runs, Umesh conceded just 31 runs in his four overs at an economy of 7.75 runs. He could not take any wicket, but that shouldn't take away from the fact that he bowled well.

Shakib Al Hasan - 3/10

Shakib tried his best to check the flow of runs and showed guts bowling to the likes of De Villiers and Moeen, who were in top-notch form. He conceded 35 runs in his four overs at an economy of 8.75, which was way lower than Bangalore’s overall run-rate of 10.9 in the match.

Virat Kohli - 2/10

The Royal Challengers skipper made a bright start to his innings, hitting two boundaries. However, he was cleaned up by the Afghan magician Rashid in the fifth over. Moreover, this match was quite horrible in terms of fielding standards for both teams and Kohli himself was guilty of missing quite an easy catch.

Sandeep Sharma - 2/10

Although Sandeep Sharma helped Sunrisers with an early breakthrough with the wicket of Parthiv in the very first over, he accounted for 40 runs in his quota of four overs. He proved to be ineffective against the likes of De Villiers and Moeen as they toyed with his spell.

Parthiv Patel - 1/10

Parthiv =played an impressive knock of 40-odd runs in the previous match. On Thursday, he failed to make a meaningful contribution with the bat. He was out after scoring just one run.

Mandeep Singh - 1/10

Mandeep Singh had walked out to bat in the 15th over of the innings after Moeen's departure. However, he scored just four after facing six deliveries and was dismissed by Siddharth Kaul.

Basil Thampi-1/10

Basil Thampi had a night to forget as he was totally taken to the cleaners by Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen. He seemed like a kid bowling to players above his playing group level as he got smashed for 70 runs in his four overs.

Tim Southee-1/10

Southee was probably the most experienced international bowler in the side. But he leaked 45 runs in his four overs and couldn’t help Bangalore in making early in-roads into the Sunrisers innings.

Deepak Hooda - NA

Hooda got the opportunity to face just one delivery towards the end of the innings and scored just a solitary run.

Shreevats Goswami - NA

Goswami didn’t get an opportunity to bat, nor did he do anything special behind the stumps so no rating for him.

Rating chart: 10-9: Excellent, 8-7: Good, 6-5: Average, 4-3: Poor, 2-1: Very poor