In a low-scoring encounter at Mumbai, Sunrisers Hyderabad once again used their bowling prowess, even in the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and defended a paltry total of 118 fairly comfortably.

Mumbai chose to bowl first on Tuesday, but hopes of a high-scoring game were soon thrown out of the window as the visitors were reduced to 63/5. Though they dragged themselves to 118, it was thought to be a cakewalk for the Mumbai batsmen.

But an inspired bowling performance from Sunrisers Hyderabad meant that Mumbai's horror season continued. Here we rate the 22 players from the game at the Wankhede last evening:

10/10

Mitchell McCleneghan

The Kiwi seamer set the template for Mumbai Indians on what is traditionally a high-scoring wicket. He knocked over Shikhar Dhawan with a peach of a delivery and added the scalp of Wriddhiman Saha to finish with figures of 2/23.

Sandeep Sharma

The former Kings XI seamer, Sandeep Sharma, impressed once again in his second outing for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Coming in for the inimitable Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep sent down a tight opening spell that accounted for the destructive Evin Lewis.

Rashid Khan

After a slow start to the season, Rashid finally received an opportunity to turn his fortunes around and grabbed it with both hands. He broke the threatening Krunal Pandya-Suryakumar Yadav stand and added the scalp of Kieron Pollard to peg Mumbai back. The icing on the cake was a brilliant maiden over to Hardik Pandya late in the run chase that all but put the final nail in Mumbai's coffin.

Suryakumar Yadav

Just how good has he been? From batting with assuredness to striking the ball pompously in the powerplays to playing the perfect second fiddle or the sheet anchor, Suryakumar has been the lynchpin of Mumbai Indians’ batting this season. In a tricky run chase in Mumbai, he stuck to his strengths and nearly helped his team overcome a strong bowling attack.

Siddharth Kaul

Kaul couldn't quite make an impact early on as Krunal ruled over him in an over where three boundaries flew off his bowling. He, however, returned to get rid of McCleneghan and Mayank Markande in the same over to severely dent Mumbai’s hopes. To top it all, he picked up the vital wicket of Hardik in the 18th over.

Basil Thampi

Thampi not featuring in the Sunrisers XI before last evening was a huge surprise given the monumental season he had at Gujarat Lions last year. Yet, even though he had to wait until the 15th over to get to bowl in his first outing this season, Thampi remained confident and got rid of the settled Suryakumar and put paid to Mumbai's hopes of sneaking in through the back door. He added the final wicket to fall in the Mumbai innings in his kitty to finish with figures of 2/4. Talk about walking into the side and making an impact!

9/10

Mustafizur Rahman

The Bangladesh seamer was right on the money on a surface tailor-made for him. He moved the ball, used his cutters well and had his former franchise in a tangle with figures of 3.4-0-18-1.

Mayank Markande

The leg-spinner had gone into the background a touch after a roaring start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) but came to the fore once again on Tuesday by snapping up two wickets for 15 in his three overs.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik bowled his short-pitched deliveries well and used the sluggishness in the surface to prise out two big wickets - those of Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey - to deal a big blow to the Sunrisers.

8/10

Shakib Al Hasan

After he was unfortunately run out by his skipper, Williamson, Shakib returned to dismiss Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma, and stuck to a fine channel to make run-scoring quite difficult for the home team.

7/10

Krunal Pandya

The all-rounder was brought into the attack quite late and did not pick up a wicket but compensated with a crucial 24 after the hosts lost three wickets in the space of nine runs.

Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah showed his intent with his first ball itself when he bounced Dhawan and went on to bowl a tight spell that went for just over six runs an over and yielded the wicket of Rashid.

6/10

Yusuf Pathan

With wickets tumbling around him, Pathan played an uncharacteristic innings but did enough to get Sunrisers past the 100-run mark. However, his poor strike rate shows that the real Pathan hasn't arrived yet.

Kane Williamson

Williamson kick-started the innings with two sublime strokes through covers but watched helplessly as he lost three partners at the other end. Just when it seemed Shakib would be his ideal companion, Williamson ran him out and then inside-edged Hardik to the wicketkeeper to end his stay at the crease.

5/10

Mohammad Nabi

The Afghanistan all-rounder was a surprise inclusion in Hyderabad's starting XI, but batted within his limitations to support Pathan late in the innings before opening the attack with the ball and prising out the wicket of Ishan Kishan.

3/10

Manish Pandey

Batting one position lower than he would have liked, Pandey got going much to the relief of Williamson, but before he could convert it to something substantial, Pandey hit an innocuous delivery straight to the cover fielder.

2/10

Ishan Kishan

After impressing on his return from injury, Kishan fell for a duck on Tuesday although he picked up three catches behind the stumps to make up for it a touch.

1/10

Evin Lewis

After a promising start to the IPL, Lewis is finding the going tough and he has now endured back-to-back failures with the bat.

Rohit Sharma

His brilliant half-century against Royal Challengers Bangalore aside, Rohit has been as woeful as Pollard and faced yet another failure, falling to Shakib for a single-digit score.

Kieron Pollard

Pollard's terrible run of form continued as he departed to Rashid, guiding the ball to the awaiting slip fielder.

Wriddhiman Saha

Saha’s horror show in the IPL continued and it is high time the Sunrisers rethink the idea of playing him up the order every single match.

Shikhar Dhawan

The Sunrisers opener returned from injury and appeared fidgety in his stay at the crease, inside-edging one on to his knee cap before being cleaned up by McCleneghan.

Rating chart - 10-9: Excellent, 8-7: Good, 6-5: Average, 4-3: Poor, 2-1: Very poor