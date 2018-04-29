Mumbai Indians’ clash against Chennai Super Kings turned out to be yet another thriller when the two sides met for the second time in the season after an entertaining lung-opener of the tournament. This time, though, the MS Dhoni-led side was toppled by a determined Mumbai outfit that found ways to overcome their heartbreaks in the final few overs of the game and grabbed the big moments with both hands in the match.

Here we rate the 22 players on a scale of 1-10:

Suresh Raina - 10/10

Returning to form, CSK’s Suresh Raina clobbered Mumbai’s bowling attack in his own special way and raced to a fine half-century. Buoyed by a rampant Dhoni at the other end, Raina even hooked Jasprit Bumrah through square-leg for four and ended up as Chennai's top scorer with 75 from 47 balls.

Rohit Sharma - 10/10

Sharma, often called as ‘Hitman’, was well and truly back to his best as he smashed a crucial half-century just when it seemed like Mumbai Indians had found a way of losing yet another edge-of-the-seat tie. With 22 needed off 12 balls, Sharma smashed four fours off Shardul Thakur to seal the game for Mumbai.

Ambati Rayudu - 9/10

Rayudu has been the unexpected hero for CSK this IPL and yet again made an impact at the top of the order with a 35-ball 46, dominating over his partners, Shane Watson and Raina. He eventually fell to Krunal Pandya before he could see Chennai to a big total himself.

Mitchell McClenaghan - 9/10

The New Zealand seamer soared to the top half of the report card with back-to-back wickets of MS Dhoni and Dwyane Bravo in the 18th over. While Dhoni was undone by a full toss, Bravo was beaten on the pull for pace and mistimed to the deep fielder.

Krunal Pandya - 8/10

With Mumbai struggling to bag wickets, Krunal saved grace for Sharma with the big scalp of Watson up front. He went on to break the Rayudu-Raina stand and ended with figures of 2/32.

Suryakumar Yadav - 8/10

The classy Yadav once again led Mumbai's charge from the front even as the assigned aggressor at the top, Evin Lewis, struggled to put bat to ball. He raced to a 34 ball 44 before Ravindra Jadeja pulled off a blinder to send him off.

Harbhajan Singh - 8/10

The veteran Indian off-spinner created the first breakthrough when he had Yadav caught out in the deep. He competed Chahar's overs and bowled tidily in his spell that went for less than six runs an over.

Jasprit Bumrah - 7/10

Bumrah hasn't impressed many this IPL but remains a vital cog in Mumbai's bowling attack. That he managed to go for just over six an over in spite of being way below his best speaks volumes about the kind of bowler he is.

MS Dhoni - 6/10

Walking in at No 4, Dhoni once again threatened to blast away as he took his time to settle in before unfurling an array of powerful shots. CSK were eyeing a total of 180 plus with Dhoni at the crease but the skipper mishit a McClenaghan full toss when on 26. He later made a bizarre choice of bowling Thakur ahead of Bravo in a crucial 19th over that sealed the game for Mumbai.

Evin Lewis - 6/10

The big West Indian opener endured a horrendous start to the run chase as he crawled to 13 in 22 balls but quickly caught up with the scoring rate. However, given the number of balls he had consumed, Lewis would have liked to stay till the end and seal the chase.

Hardik Pandya - 5/10

The swashbuckling all-rounder had a rather ordinary day with the ball with his back of a length deliveries not threatening the batsmen much on a true surface.

Dwyane Bravo - 5/10

Dismissed for a golden duck, Bravo couldn't make much amends with the ball although he did dismiss compatriot Lewis in the latter half of Mumbai’s innings. His tricky slower balls and yorkers were left unused in the penultimate over as Dhoni chose to go to Thakur who failed to do the job.

Deepak Chahar - 4/10

CSK’s trump card with the new ball this season, Deepak Chahar, found himself injured halfway through his spell and couldn't complete his quota of overs.

Shane Watson - 2/10

The Australian big-hitter at the top of the CSK batting order failed to find his mojo with the bat and fell to Krunal looking for the big sweep shot across the line. He was wicketless in his four-over spell that cost over 10 runs per over.

Imran Tahir - 2/10

Imran Tahir had a poor day at the office and failed to grab any wickets or restrict Mumbai batsmen on a surface he generally thrives on.

Sam Billings - 1/10

The England middle-order batsman had little time to settle down and play an innings. He couldn't quite tee off from ball one and departed for a single digit score.

Mayank Markande - 1/10

Markande had an enjoyable debut against CSK at the Wankhede Stadium in the first match of the season but found the going tough at Pune where MS Dhoni, dismissed by him in the first match, slammed him for a four and a huge six.

Ben Cutting - 1/10

Brought into the playing XI for Mustafizur Rahman, Ben Cutting couldn't make the kind of impact with the ball he was brought in for. His one over went for 14 and yielded no wickets.

Shardul Thakur - 1/10

The Indian seamer lost out in a battle with his Mumbai skipper and got looted for 17 runs in the penultimate over that ultimately cost CSK the match.

*Ishan Kishan, JP Duminy and Ravindra Jadeja aren't rated due to their minimal role in the match.

Rating chart: 10-9: Excellent, 8-7: Good, 6-5: Average, 4-3: Poor, 2-1: Very poor