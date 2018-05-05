The Mumbai Indians got back to winning ways in their match against hosts Kings XI Punjab on Friday at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

After winning the toss, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma chose to field first. The Mumbai bowlers were absolutely clinical in their performance as they dismissed both KL Rahul and Chris Gayle after very little damage caused. But cameos from Karun Nair and Marcus Stoinis got Punjab to a good score of 174/6.

Mumbai’s chase started off in the same manner as that of Punjab with both openers being cautious and thus putting up a 38-run stand for the first wicket. Even though Evin Lewis departed cheaply, Suryakumar Yadav continued and played a fantastic knock of 57 runs in 42 deliveries. After his innings, the cameos of Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Rohit, and most importantly Krunal Pandya, saw Mumbai through with six wickets in hand.

Take a look at how all the 22 players in the match fared.

Jasprit Bumrah - 9/10

Bumrah was the one bowler who kept things in check, both at the start and end of the game. He bowled two tight overs at the top when Gayle and Rahul were batting. Then he returned in the death overs to choke the flow of runs again, along with picking up the wicket of Axar Patel with a well-disguised slower delivery. He ended up with bowling figures of 4-0-19-1 and thus produced a beautiful display of his skills and variations.

Krunal Pandya - 9/10

Krunal didn't even bowl more than a single over, and when it came to batting, he was not even among the two top scorers in this match. Yet he played an innings that was of utmost importance in the context of the match. He walked out to bat in the 16th over of the innings and bludgeoned 31 runs off just 12 deliveries to alter the course of the match completely. It is his significant innings that has kept Mumbai still alive in the competition.

Chris Gayle - 8/10

The Universe Boss started off in his own way, taking time to settle down initially. However, he picked up the pace of his innings once he got his eye in. Despite that, the Mumbai Indians bowlers did well to contain him as it's not everyday that Gayle takes 39 deliveries to score a half-century. Generally, Gayle accelerates during the latter half of the innings if he plays watchfully during the first half. But a Ben Cutting bouncer got the better of the big Jamaican in this match as he holed out to the man at deep mid wicket in the Australian's very first over, which was also immediately after he scored his fifty.

Suryakumar Yadav - 8/10

Suryakumar has been quite a revelation since his switch to the top of the order for the Mumbai Indians. He scored yet another fifty in this match and anchored the Mumbai innings single-handedly through the first half of their innings. He played some classy shots all around the park and kept the asking rate in check. He was finally dismissed by Marcus Stoinis after a fabulous 57-run knock off 42 balls.

Hardil Pandya - 7/10

Hardik turned out to be quite expensive with the ball as he leaked 44 runs in his quota of four overs, even after picking the wicket of Mayank Agarwal. However, he played a nice cameo of 23 runs off just 13 deliveries during the middle overs that provided Mumbai with some much-needed acceleration in their chase.

Ravichandran Ashwin - 7/10

The skipper bowled pretty well as he completed an economic spell in which he conceded 23 runs in four overs at 5.75. He didn't allow the batsmen any room to free their arms. Moreover, he kept them guessing with his variations and tricks, and thus made it impossible for the batsmen to premeditate anything off his bowling.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman - 7/10

The young Afghan spinner started off pretty well claiming the wicket of Lewis. However, he got belted for a few runs in between despite taking the wicket of Kishan. His bowling figures read 4-0-37-2.

Marcus Stoinis - 7/10

Stoinis inspired Punjab to finish their innings in a thrilling way as he bludgeoned a 29-run knock off 15 balls. It was his innings that gave Punjab the momentum in the match. However, it was also his bowling that disrupted Punjab’s chances of a victory when Krunal thrashed him all around the park. He leaked 37 runs in his three overs and the wicket of Suryakumar was his only consolation.

Karun Nair - 6/10

If there is one batsman in the league so far whose exploits with the bat have gone unnoticed, it is Karun. He has walked out to bat at No 4 in different situations for Punjab and he has delivered with the bat more often than not. The only other Indian to boast of a triple century in Tests to his name, Nair looked promising throughout his cameo of 23 runs off just 11 deliveries. He played some marvelous shots and got dismissed having played one when Hardik pulled off a superb catch at the long on boundary to send him back to the pavilion.

Ben Cutting - 6/10

Cutting bowled three overs for 28 runs at an economy of over nine runs an over. But he did claim the most crucial wicket of Gayle with a mean bouncer. That wicket was very important in the context of the game and thus negated all the chances of a Gayle Storm as the Jamaican departed after scoring 50 runs.

Andrew Tye - 6/10

Tye bowled quite well but he turned out to be unlucky on occasions as batsmen scored a few streaky boundaries off his bowling. However, he bowled a superb delivery to clean up Hardik, and brought Punjab back into the match momentarily. He ended up with bowling figures of 4-0-35-1.

Ishan Kishan - 6/10

Kishan looked good for his brief stay of 19 deliveries at the crease. Although he struggled to get going initially, he picked up the pace with three sixes in quick succession. However, he was bowled out by Mujeeb Ur Rahman when he was trying to up the ante again. Kishan scored 25 runs off 19 deliveries.

Mitchell McClenaghan - 6/10

The Kiwi pacer once again bowled well in this match. He conceded just 31 runs in his four overs, which is impressive considering the fact that he bowled to the likes of Gayle and Rahul at the top and then bowled towards the death. He took the wicket of Karun Nair, who was looking in ominous touch.

Rohit Sharma - 6/10

Rohit had scores of 2,0 and 0 in the previous three matches and was really looking forward to making it count this time. He did not play an innings that was marvelous, fantastic or heroic, but he did play a good hand of an unbeaten knock of 24 runs off just 15 deliveries to see his team through all the way.

KL Rahul - 5/10

Rahul looked to be in ominous touch with the bat once again on Friday. He got off to a flying start with two sixes in the first two overs of the innings. And then he buckled down at one end for a brief period when his partner in crime Gayle got going in his usual manner. He looked to up the ante once again when Mayank Markande came on to bowl after the powerplay, starting off with a boundary on the very first delivery he faced from leg-spinner. However, he smashed a short delivery straight into the hands of the man at deep mid wicket which led to his dismissal for a 24-run knock off 20 balls.

Mayank Markande - 5/10

The young leg-spinner showed courage when bowling to the likes of Gayle, Rahul and Yuvraj Singh. He picked up the wicket of Rahul in his very first over, but proved to be a bit expensive in his next two. He ended up with figures of 3-0-29-1.

Mayank Agarwal - 4/10

Mayank Agarwal was demoted to bat at No 7 today with players like Yuvraj and Axar Patel being promoted up the order in order to counter the left-arm spin of Krunal. However, he did a pretty decent job by scoring 11 runs in the seven deliveries he faced in the death overs.

Evin Lewis - 3/10

Lewis’ struggle with the bat in the league continued even in this match. He didn't look comfortable at all at the crease as he couldn't middle any of the deliveries. He was finally dismissed as a result of a sharp catch by Rahul off Mujeeb’s bowling after a struggling knock of 10 runs off 13 deliveries. However, he did effect a superb run out to dismiss Yuvraj earlier in the match.

Axar Patel - 3/10

Axar wasn't too impressive on his comeback from injury in this match. First, he scored just 13 runs when he was promoted higher up the order to bat and then he conceded nine runs in the single over that he bowled.

Yuvraj Singh - 2/10

Yuvraj walked out to bat at No 3 after Rahul departed in the seventh over. The team management were hoping to see an improved performance from the Indian veteran, allowing him to make a comeback after he was dropped in the previous matches. However, a run-a-ball knock of 14 runs was all he could manage before he got dismissed off a superb run-out effected by Lewis.

Ankit Rajpoot - 1/10

The bowler who claimed five wickets in the previous match returned wicket-less in this match. He bowled three overs and leaked 31 runs at an economy rate of more than 10 runs per over.

JP Duminy - NA

Duminy just bowled one over in this match conceding eight runs and didn't get a chance to show his batting skills. It would be unfair to rate him on the basis of such a small performance.

Rating chart: 10-9: Excellent, 8-7: Good, 6-5: Average, 4-3: Poor, 2-1: Very poor