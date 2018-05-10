The encounter between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians on Wednesday has opened up the tournament due to a huge change in net run rate as Kolkata lost by a margin of 102 runs at their home ground, the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

It now gives Mumbai a very realistic chance of reaching the playoffs. When the Kolkata captain won the toss and elected to field first, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma inspired his teammates to produce something special.

The result was a total of 210/5 riding on the back of Ishan Kishan's whirlwind knock of 62 runs off just 21 deliveries. Kolkata, on the other hand, folded up for just 108 runs. Mumbai's net run rate is now more than that of the Knight Riders and they are now fourth in the IPL table.

Take a look at how all the players fared in this match.

Ishan Kishan - 10/10

The young batsman from Jharkhand walked out to bat when Mumbai had lost the wickets of both their openers, Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav, in quick succession. He started hitting from the word go and smashed the bowlers all around the park. Kuldeep Yadav was his main victim, who was smashed for three sixes in an over. It was Sunil Narine who finally brought an end to Kishan's 62-run blitzkrieg of 21 balls in the 15th over. His strike rate read 295.24 and the innings was star-studded with five fours and six huge sixes.

Hardik Pandya - 9/10

Hardik first scored a handy 19 runs off just 13 deliveries with the bat and then returned later to claim figures of 2/16 with the ball in three overs. His victims included the likes of Nitish Rana and Andre Russell and their wickets ended any hope that Kolkata had for a victory.

Krunal Pandya - 9/10

The elder Pandya brother first scored eight runs off just two deliveries towards the end, which included a six off the last delivery of the innings. He later returned with the ball to claim figures of 2/12 in 3.2 overs. He bowled a crucial couple of overs on the powerplay, conceding just nine runs and then two wickets of the tail-enders.

Ben Cutting - 9/10

The Australian all-rounder played a terrific cameo of 24 runs off just nine deliveries with the bat, smashing Piyush Chawla over the boundary with ease in the last over, and then returned to claim figures of 1/12 with the ball in two overs. His only victim turned out to be Chawla as well.

Suryakumar Yadav - 8/10

The former Kolkata Knight Riders batsman continued his sublime run of form with the bat on Wednesday. He was looking good to score yet another half-century but his innings was cut short at 36 runs by Chawla in the ninth over of the innings. Later, he effected the crucial run-out of Chris Lynn and also took two important catches to dismiss Robin Uthappa and Chawla.

Rohit Sharma - 8/10

The Mumbai Indians skipper anchored the innings all the way after walking out to bat at No 3. He watched the carnage from Kishan at the other end and also let Hardik and Cutting do their jobs by holding his wicket up at one end. He was finally dismissed for a score of 36 runs off 31 deliveries in the 19th over of the innings by Prasidh Krishna.

Sunil Narine - 7/10

Narine bowled a very good economical spell of 4-0-27-1 in all that carnage from the Mumbai Indians batsmen. He was the one who claimed the wicket of Kishan and thus stopped him from hurting the Knight Riders even more. He smashed the very first delivery he got from Mitchell McClenaghan straight over his head for a boundary and departed in the very next delivery trying to hit a short ball to the boundary.

Jasprit Bumrah - 7/10

Bumrah was excellent once again as he conceded just 17 runs in his three overs at an economy of less than six runs an over and also claimed the wicket of Rinku Singh. He bowled his usual tight line and lengths, mixed with the occasional yorkers and slower deliveries.

Mayank Markande - 7/10

The 20-year old leg spinner continued to impress as he bowled a superb spell of 4-0-26-1 in this match, taking the wicket of Uthappa. Batsmen found it difficult to play him and hence couldn't attack him for runs as well.

Piyush Chawla - 6/10

Chawla had done every thing right until he was asked to bowl the last over. Cutting and Krunal took him to the cleaners in the last over and Chawla ended up with bowling figures of 4-0-48-3. He was the one who had dismissed both the Mumbai openers, Lewis and Suryakumar, and then also claimed Cutting’s wicket in the final over after getting all the bashing. However, he added 11 runs with the bat to help Kolkata cross the 100-run mark.

Mitchell McClenaghan - 6/10

McClenaghan was successful in providing Mumbai with an early breakthrough as he claimed Narine’s wicket off the second delivery he bowled to him. He ultimately ended up with bowling figures of 3-0-24-1.

Chris Lynn - 5/10

Lynn looked to be in very good touch till the time he batted. He was also given a lifeline by Kishan early on in his innings. However, he got dismissed in trying to get a single which wasn't there and departed after scoring 21 runs off just 15 deliveries.

Nitish Rana - 5/10

Rana tried his best to rescue his team but he was dismissed after scoring just 21 runs almost at a run-a-ball. He departed in the ninth over off Hardik's bowling and KKR were reduced to a dismal 67/6.

Evin Lewis - 4/10

Lewis looked good till the time he was at the crease. He played some nice strokes and fetched three boundaries as well in his 46-run opening stand with Suryakumar. However, his innings was halted by Chawla on an individual score of 18 runs off 13 deliveries in the sixth over of the innings.

Tom Curran - 4/10

Like Krishna, Curran too turned out to be highly expensive, leaking 33 runs in his three overs at an economy rate of 11. He claimed one wicket though, which was of Hardik in the 18th over of the innings. He also played a run-a-ball knock 18 runs later to add some sort of respectability to Kolkata's total of 108 runs.

Robin Uthappa - 3/10

A lot rested on his shoulders as Kolkata lost early wickets. However, a run-a-ball knock of 14 runs was all he could manage which consisted of two sixes as well. His wicket pushed Kolkata into a deeper hole with the scoreboard reading 49/3 in the seventh over.

Andre Russell - 2/10

Russell started off the match very well giving away just five runs in his first over. But he got hit for 11 runs in his second over and ended up with figures of 2-0-16-0. He couldn't do anything special with the bat either as a well-disguised slower delivery from Hardik foxed him when he tried to go big only to be caught by Mayank Markande at cover.

Prasidh Krishna - 2/10

The young Krishna once again turned out to be expensive as he leaked 41 runs in his four overs at an economy of over 10 runs per over. His only consolation was the wicket of Rohit, who departed in the penultimate over of the innings.

Kuldeep Yadav - 1/10

Kuldeep was highly expensive in this match and couldn't find his rhythm at all. He gave away 43 runs in his three overs and was totally taken to the cleaners by Kishan.

Dinesh Karthik - 1/10

Karthik walked out to bat and played a beautiful sweep to fetch a boundary in the first couple of deliveries to start his innings off. However, his innings was cut short by a JP Duminy run-out at an individual score of just five runs.

Rinku Singh - 1/10

Rinku continued his dismal run of form with the bat in this tournament. He scored just five Runs before falling prey to Bumrah in the 11th over of the innings.

JP Duminy - NA

Although Duminy had walked out to bat in the final over, he didn't get to face any deliveries. Moreover, he was not given an opportunity to bowl as well and the run-out of Karthik is not enough to rate him.