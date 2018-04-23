Rajasthan Royals, buoyed by a late surge with the ball courtesy Jofra Archer and an 11-ball cameo by Krishnappa Gowtham , raced to a three-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. The visitors suffered their fourth loss in five games and just about pip Delhi on Net Run Rate to remain second to last. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, moved ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore with their third win in six games. We take a look at the two teams' report card.

Suryakumar Yadav - 10/10

The classy Mumbai batsman has been a revelation after being promoted to open the batting. He continued his fine form with yet another impactful knock, a 72 at a strike rate of 153.19. Yadav played some sweetly-timed shots and showed that one really don't need big biceps and huge bats to score runs in T20 cricket.

Jofra Archer - 10/10

Two superb final overs from Jofra Archer all but sealed Mumbai's surge in the first innings. A four-run over, where he tied down Kieron Pollard, was followed by a five-run over where he picked up three wickets to put the final nail in Mumbai's faltering death overs.

Ishan Kishan - 9/10

The wicketkeeper-batsmen showed his mettle as he returned from injury and slammed a half-century in quick time, combining with Suryakumar Yadav in a 129-run stand that gave Mumbai a solid platform to build from. That, though, did not quite materialise.

Krishnappa Gowtham - 9/10

The off-spinning all-rounder was once again right on the money and though he could not grab a wicket, he kept his economy intact with a fine display after opening the attack. But it was with the willow that Gowtham took centrestage. An 11-ball 33, including two vital boundaries in the final over saw Rajasthan through.

Sanju Samson - 9/10

The stylish Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman continued his monumental form in the IPL with yet another half-century. Even as Rajasthan lost their openers early, Samson kept them in the game, but fell before he could seal the match for the side.

Dhawal Kulkarni - 8/10

Left out of the squad on a grassy wicket against Chennai Super Kings, Kulkarni took just one ball to drive home the fact that he is as dangerous as anyone when the ball swings. He removed Evin Lewis first ball and added the scalp of Ishan Kishan to finish with 2/32.

Ben Stokes - 8/10

The England all-rounder's woeful IPL streak with the ball continued as he turned up with another disappointing display. But he seems to be gradually finding his groove with the bat as he manoeuvred the Mumbai attack smartly to make a valuable 40.

Jasprit Bumrah - 8/10

Bumrah was in his elements and sent back Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler to dent Rajasthan Royals’ batting. His spectacular spell took Mumbai to the cusp of victory before Krishnappa Gowtham's cameo sunk them.

Jaydev Unadkat - 6/10

Though the Unadkat of 2017 IPL seems to have vanished, the left-arm seamer put behind some shoddy performances in the recent past and bowled much better. He grabbed the vital scalp of an in-form Suryakumar Yadav, but his one over in the death went for 13 runs.

Hardik Pandya - 5/10

The belligerent India all-rounder was undone by Jofra Archer late in Mumbai's innings but Pandya made amends with the crucial strike of Ben Stokes.

Krunal Pandya - 4/10

The elder Pandya couldn't quite make a big impact with bat or ball although he put Mumbai on course with the early wicket of Rahul Tripathi.

Ajinkya Rahane - 4/10

The Rajasthan skipper failed with the bat but he managed the bowlers exceptionally well to keep Rajasthan in the game even as Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan gave Mumbai a rousing start in the first innings.

Mustafizur Rahman - 3/10

Mustafizur Rahman bowled a horror death over to Krishnappa Gowtham where he was tonked for 15 runs, which all but spoiled his efforts early on in the match.

Mitchell McClenaghan - 3/10

The Kiwi seamer was once again expensive but gave Mumbai a strong hold in defending the total by sending back Rajasthan's lynchpin and skipper, Ajinkya Rahane, early.

Mayank Markande - 2/10

Markande had a rather brief role in the game as Rohit Sharma preferred to use his seamers to contain Krishnappa Gowtham, known for his exploits against spinners.

Kieron Pollard - 2/10

Pollard's form is starting to cause worries to Mumbai Indians, particularly after an over against Jofra Archer where he scored two runs off five balls. Pollard will need to start scoring soon enough, particularly with a fine T20 player like JP Duminy waiting in the wings.

Jos Buttler - 1/10

The England wicketkeeper had two good games prior to this but walking in with six overs left in the game, Buttler was undone by a Bumrah special.

Rahul Tripathi - 1/10

Rahul Tripathi was finally pushed up the order but failed to click in his first game alongside Ajinkya Rahane at the top after the 2017 season. However, more chances should await him in the following games.

Shreyas Gopal - 1/10

The leg-spinner could not quite make an impression against Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan and went on to concede 30 runs from his two overs.

Rohit Sharma - 1/10

The Mumbai skipper was run-out first ball as he underestimated the pinpoint accurate Ajinkya Rahane and decided to steal a run after hitting the ball straight to the Rajasthan skipper.

Evin Lewis - 1/10

The West Indian couldn't even get his eye in when Dhawal Kulkarni swung the ball into him first ball to make a mess of the stumps.

Heinrich Klaasen - 1/10

Klaasen was sent back to the middle-order but failed to get off the mark as Mustafizur Rahman dismissed him for a golden duck.