Delhi Daredevils's leg-spinners, Sandeep Lamichhane and Amit Mishra combined to spin a web around Mumbai Indians and end their hopes of another last-minute entry into the playoffs. Despite a late onslaught from Hardik Pandya and Ben Cutting, Delhi Daredevils managed to beat the visitors by 11 runs and end their campaign in IPL 2018.

Earlier, a belligerent knock from Rishabh Pant and a handy knock from Vijay Shankar down the order gave Delhi Daredevils a decent 174 on a sluggish Ferozshah Kotla wicket.

Here is the report card of players from either side.

Rishabh Pant - 10/10

The inability to impress the national selectors has made Rishabh Pant return to his best as he continued to display unerring consistency and a frenetic run scoring. With Delhi stuck in a rut, Pant went berserk and slammed 4 fours and as many sixes in a 44-ball 64 that all but gave Delhi some real momentum heading into the final overs.

Vijay Shankar - 10/10

Criticized and slammed for his inability to kick on in the shortest format of the game, Vijay Shankar has come a long way from the Nidahas Trophy 2018 to IPL 2018. Some compelling performances in the last few games has apparently given him the confidence to go big at the death and his 30-ball 43 on Sunday worried Mumbai fans to all ends.

Sandeep Lamichhane - 10/10

The impressive leg-spinner not only sent back Mumbai Indians’ batsman of the season, Suryakumar Yadav, early but also returned to the attack to remove Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya in the same over to take 3/36 and help Delhi end the season on a high.

Amit Mishra - 10/10

The veteran leg-spinner turned on the screws in a must-win game for Mumbai Indians, using the dryness in the surface to extract turn. His three wickets - that of Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya - all came at import junctures of the game and eventually accelerated Mumbai’s downfall.

Evin Lewis - 9/10

With Suryakumar Yadav falling early, the onus was on Evin Lewis to fire and give Mumbai an all important push in the powerplay overs. He did that with aplomb, slamming a quickfire 48 to give the innings some much needed impetus. However, he has had his fair share of troubles in the middle phase and fell soon after the powerplays.

Trent Boult - 9/10

The immaculate Kiwi seamer has spearheaded Delhi Daredevils’ bowling attack this season pretty well and bowled a terrific penultimate over on Sunday evening, giving away just five runs under severe pressure. Earlier, he played his part in two tag team catches with Glenn Maxwell to remove two of Mumbai’s most dangerous middle-order batsmen - Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma.

Hardik Pandya - 8/10

With Mumbai staring down the barrel after Sandeep Lamichhane's twin strikes, Hardik Pandya lifted them and instilled belief into the team with two boundaries off the leg-spinner. His 17-ball 27 almost gave Mumbai a late push towards the target but before he could seal the game, Amit Mishra intervened.

Ben Cutting - 8/10

The all-rounder’s bits and pieces role in the match would have been minimal had the Mumbai Indians middle-order executed their job well. Instead, he was left with the tail to salvage Mumbai Indians’ season. To his credit, he did his best in the end, smashing 37 in 20 balls and almost taking the team over the line.

Harshal Patel - 8/10

The seamer had a forgettable opening over, conceding 17, but returned to the attack at a crucial point in the game and took the prized wicket of the dangerous Rohit Sharma. With 18 needed off the final over, Patel dismissed Ben Cutting and added another wicket to his feather on the next ball to win the game for Delhi Daredevils.

Jasprit Bumrah - 7/10

Jasprit Bumrah cranked up the pace gun and beat Glenn Maxwell for pace early on. He was impressive at the death yet again and conceded a mere 12 runs in his final two overs that contained Delhi's surge. Mumbai will rue that he couldn't hit his purple patch earlier in the season.

Abhishek Sharma - 7/10

The youngster had less role in the game but did what was asked of him. With less than four overs left when he walked in, Abhishek Sharma hit a six and ensured that the set Vijay Shankar was on strike often. His 10-ball 15 gave Vijay ample support in the all important death overs.

Krunal Pandya - 6/10

The Mumbai all-rounder opened the attack on a slow surface and bowled two tidy overs for 11 runs, picked up the wicket of the dangerous Rishabh Pant but wasn't used again, a decision Rohit Sharma might regret now. With the bat, Krunal had a short stay at the crease after Sandeep Lamichhane’s googly caught him off guard.

Glenn Maxwell - 5/10

After getting his umpteenth chance in the Delhi Daredevils' playing XI, Glenn Maxwell ought to have finally made a contribution and looked the part in his 18-ball stay at the crease. He looked assured for once but the run out of his opening partner Prithvi Shaw, apparently shook him up. He fell to Jasprit Bumrah’s extra pace, inside-edging onto the stumps in the next over. He, however, combined with Trent Boult to pick two wonderful tag team catches in the deep.

Mayank Markande - 4/10

A pretty high economy rate mars Markande's second half of the season and on Sunday he went a bit further, leaking over 10 an over but captured the dangerous Shreyas Iyer with a googly to redeem himself. That said, on a surface tailor-made for spinners, Markande couldn't really impress.

Mustafizur Rahman - 3/10

The Bangladesh seamer was brought in for an injured Mitchell McCleneghan and the swap could have actually worked in favour of Mumbai Indians on a two paced wicket. Instead, he failed to find his rhythm and ended up leaking quite a few runs. He leaked 24 in his last two overs and played his part in Mumbai's loss.

Shreyas Iyer - 3/10

Iyer has developed an annoying habit of consuming balls to get starts and not convert it this season. On Sunday, he didn't even get a proper start but ate up 10 balls to make 6 before falling to Mayank Markande. He couldn't get hold of a googly and hit it straight to the deep fielder.

Suryakumar Yadav - 2/10

In Mumbai's most crucial match of the season, Suryakumar Yadav, who had been mighty impressive season right through the 13 matches, failed to get going. He began the innings with a four and a six off Sandeep Lamichhane but fell off the fourth ball from the leggie, going for one shot too many.

Liam Plunkett - 2/10

For all his reputation, Plunkett has had a forgettable IPL and ended it with an expensive spell in the final match of Delhi's season. His three overs cost 27 and undid some good work by the Delhi spinners.

Rohit Sharma - 2/10

With his team under the pump and Hardik Pandya playing the saviour role, all Rohit Sharma had to do was play the second-fiddle role. Instead he went for glory shot off a slow ball and with another brilliant effort by Glenn Maxwell and Trent Boult at the long-on boundary, Delhi sent back a shoddy Rohit Sharma to mess up Mumbai's run chase.

Kieron Pollard - 1/10

Pushed ahead of Rohit Sharma after his terrific exploits the other night, Kieron Pollard was flummoxed by the young Nepal leg-spinner and mis-hit to long-on where Glenn Maxwell and Trent Boult combined to take a brilliant catch. With Mumbai under fire, they needed Pollard to rescue them from the abyss.

Ishan Kishan - 1/10

The Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper failed to get going against the guile of Delhi bowlers and consumed 13 balls for a meagre five runs. He fell off the first ball post the powerplays much to the annoyance of Mumbai fans.

Prithvi Shaw - 1/10

Shaw continued to give ample chances with the bat as has been the case right through the season but it was an abominable piece of running that eventually accounted for him in Sunday. The 18-year-old showed little urgency to get back to the crease and merely walked in assuming the ball wouldn't hit the stumps. It did and Prithvi had to make the long walk back to the pavilion.

Rating chart: 10-9: Excellent, 8-7: Good, 6-5: Average, 4-3: Poor, 2-1: Very poor