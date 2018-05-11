Delhi Daredevils lost yet another match at their home ground despite putting up a good total on the board riding on the back of Rishabh Pant’s masterclass.

The Daredevils skipper Shreyas Iyer was eyeing a big score when he decided to bat first after winning the toss. He wanted to put Sunrisers Hyderabad under pressure as their batting unit hasn’t been at their best this season. Although Delhi got off to a pretty bad start losing three wickets for 43 runs, Pant’s fabulous knock of 128 that came off just 63 balls propelled them to 187/5.

However, the Sunrisers made the chase look like a cakewalk despite losing the wicket of Alex Hales quite early in the innings. Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson ended Delhi’s hopes with a 176-run stand for the third wicket with the former carting the bowlers for 92 runs off 50 deliveries and the latter blazing away to 83 runs off 53 deliveries.

Let us now have a look at how all the players performed in the match and rate them on a scale of 1 to 10:

10/10

Rishabh Pant

Pant had already shown spectacular form with the bat this season. However, he produced something even more special on Thursday as he not only bailed Delhi out of trouble but he also smashed his way to record the highest-ever T20 score by an Indian batsman. He had walked out to bat with the Daredevils in a spot of bother at 21/2 in the fourth over of their innings.

He started off slowly and played at a run-a-ball rate till the 11th over of the innings. Then he picked up the pace and smashed almost everything to the boundary. Even bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan were not spared. The main highlights of his innings were the reverse scoops that he played with perfection. His innings was studded with 15 fours and seven sixes, propelling Delhi to a score which looked improbable at one stage.

Shikhar Dhawan

The chase of 188 runs wasn’t going to be easy for the Sunrisers. However, Dhawan hardly broke a sweat as he returned to form with a scintillating knock. He took the attack to the Daredevils bowlers once Hales departed. He combined with Williamson to stitch together a partnership of 176 runs for the third wicket that ensured victory for the Sunrisers. Dhawan put the Daredevils bowlers under the pump continuously and didn’t allow any of them to settle down. His innings was laced with nine fours and four huge sixes.

Kane Wiliiamson

SRH skipper Williamson continued his rich vein of form as he slammed his sixth fifty. He provided the perfect foil for Dhawan’s big hitting at the other end as he held one end up and ensured solidity. He picked up those occasional boundaries initially and scored mostly at a run-a-ball. However, he accelerated in the latter half of the innings and caught up with Dhawan’s scoring rate. He hit a boundary to seal the deal for his team and remained unbeaten on 83 runs off just 53 deliveries.

8/10

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib was the one who rocked the Daredevils in his very first over with the double strikes of Prithvi Shaw and Jason Roy. He conceded just five runs in that over and later completed his quota by bowling three overs for just 22 runs when Pant was on the rampage.

7/10

Harshal Patel

Patel performed decently both with bat and ball. First, he scored 24 runs off just 17 deliveries in a 55-run stand with Pant for the fifth wicket. Then he bowled four overs for 32 runs and claimed the only Sunrisers wicket to fall. It was his cameo with the bat that gave momentum to the Delhi innings.

Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep knows his limitations very well. So he focusses on doing what he does best. He produced another economical spell despite the fact that most of the Sunrisers bowlers were hit all around the ground. He conceded just 24 runs from his four overs at a rate of six runs per over and thus maintained the shackle on Delhi during the initial and middle overs.

3/10

Rashid Khan

Rashid proved to be ineffective this time around. He conceded 35 runs in his four overs without any wickets. He did trouble the batsmen on the couple of occasions but none of those were threatening enough to claim a wicket.

Amit Mishra

Mishra didn't bowl badly but was taken apart by the dominating innings of Dhawan and Williamson. All his plans were rendered ineffective by the two batsmen. He had almost bluffed Dhawan by sending a delivery down the leg side as he stepped out of the crease. But Dhawan showed quick hands to get some bat on it and send it to the boundary. Mishra ended up with a spell of 3-0-29-0.

2/10

Jason Roy

Roy looked good for the brief while that he batted. He began his innings with two nicely-timed boundaries. However, he was out to a very soft dismissal as he got a faint edge to wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami off Shakib.

Alex Hales

Hales started off in his usual belligerent manner. He struck three boundaries during his stay at the crease which was cut short on a score of 14 when Patel trapped him lbw in the second over of the innings.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar turned out to be extremely expensive in this match as he conceded 51 runs in his four overs. Pant blasted him for 26 runs in the final over to dent his bowling figures. His only consolation was the wicket of Glenn Maxwell that came on the very first delivery of the last over of Delhi's innings.

Prithvi Shaw

Shaw wasn’t allowed to get away in this game by the Sunrisers bowlers and could only score nine off 11 deliveries, opening the innings for Delhi, although he hit one superb shot for a boundary. He was out caught by Dhawan soon off Shakib’s bowling.

Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell has been in horrible form with the bat this season. However, he continues to get the backing from the Daredevils management. He scored just nine runs even on Thursday and was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar in the final over trying to go for a big shot. Moreover, he bowled one over as well in which he conceded nine runs without any success.

1/10

Shreyas Iyer

The Daredevils skipper has been in scintillating form with the bat this season. However, he was run out in this match trying to steal a single that wasn’t there. He departed on a score of three runs after consuming eight deliveries and thus left Delhi reeling on a score of 43/3 in the eighth over of the innings.

Siddharth Kaul

Kaul didn’t have the best of outings this time around as he got smashed for 48 runs in his four overs at an economy rate of 12 runs per over. It was Pant who scored most of the runs off him as he couldn’t find a way to stop the batsman from continuing his rampage.

Trent Boult

Boult was rendered ineffective totally by Dhawan’s counter-attack and Williamson’s solidity at the crease. He conceded 43 runs in 3.5 overs and it was off his bowling that Williamson hit the winning boundary.

Liam Plunkett

Plunkett bowled very poor lines and lengths and hence was rightly punished by Dhawan and Williamson. He conceded 41 runs in his four overs at more than 10 runs per over.

Shahbaz Nadeem

Nadeem bowled just a couple of overs and conceded 22 runs. That was largely due to the way Dhawan attacked him and continued sending his deliveries to the boundary.

NA

Vijay Shankar

He walked out to bat but couldn’t face any deliveries. Moreover, he bowled just one over in which he conceded 14 runs. But still it would be unfair to rate him on the basis of so little data.

Manish Pandey

Pandey didn’t get an opportunity to bat. Hence, it is not possible and fair to rate him.

Yusuf Pathan

The same goes for Pathan as he didn’t get a chance to bat. Moreover, he didn’t get to bowl as well.

Shreevats Goswami

Goswami didn’t get an opportunity to bat but he kept well and claimed a very good catch to dismiss Roy. But still it would be unfair to rate him on the basis of wicket-keeping only.

Rating chart: 10-9: Excellent, 8-7: Good, 6-5: Average, 4-3: Poor, 2-1: Very poor